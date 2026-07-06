Tennessee football reveals new orange home Adidas jersey

Tennessee football’s new orange home Adidas jersey was officially revealed on Friday, as the Vols and Lady Vols unveiled new orange uniforms across all sports with their new apparel provider.

Peyton Manning modeled the retail version of the new home football jersey in the Adidas launch video last week. The jersey features wide block numbers in white, the Adidas three-stripe logo to the left of the orange collar and the SEC logo on the right side.

all in the details 🔍 pic.twitter.com/utpZfKYuaL — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 6, 2026

The biggest change on the uniform is the number font.

The Vols on Monday announced that the font was “developed in collaboration with Adidas” and was “inspired by the classic, block athletic numbers so familiar to the Volunteers’ rich football history,” adding that “the bold numerals incorporate angles and curvature that complements the Power T.”

Inside the back of the collar is “I will give my all!”, which pays homage to the sign Tennessee players tap on the way out of the locker room. The sign is in the shape of the state of Tennessee, with a black outline around the orange state. White lettering reads “I will give my all for Tennessee today!”

The collar also features Tennessee’s Power T set inside a circle, in a nod to the Adidas uniforms the Vols wore in the 1990s.

designed with intention pic.twitter.com/bxEABRKM49 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 6, 2026

Tennessee releasing new uniforms all week

Tennessee is spreading the uniform releases over four days, with white uniforms coming Tuesday, Summitt Blue uniforms Wednesday and Dark Mode alternates Thursday. Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday.

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

Tennessee’s move to Adidas was made official in a press release last August. Terms of the deal weren’t reported, but the announcement did include the NIL aspect.

Will Smokey Grey continue with Adidas?

The Smokey Grey alternate uniform, which got its start with Adidas in 2013, will continue and be part of the new apparel deal. Tennessee football has worn a unique Smokey Grey alternate each season over the last four years as part of the Smokey Grey Series, which will continue with different looks year over year. This year’s Smokey Grey uniforms are not expected to be announced in the initial rollout.

Dark Mode will continue during the Adidas contract. The black alternate football uniform made its debut in 2021 and an all-black alternate helmet was introduced in 2022, with the Vols wearing the uniform once per season since then.

The look has also stretched to baseball, with black jerseys and black hats, and men’s basketball, which added its own all-black alternate in 2024.

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Tennessee’s in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”