What Josh Heupel, Rick Barnes said about Tennessee’s move to Adidas

Tennessee’s return to the three strips of adidas was made official earlier this week on July 1, starting a new 10-year agreement after spending the previous decade with Nike.

The deal was announced last August, with adidas making Tennessee one of its flagship apparel schools and including Name, Image and Likeness investment as part of the deal.

While the contract officially began Wednesday, the full rollout of new uniform designs for the Vols and Lady Vols wasn’t released on Day 1. Tennessee teased the uniform rollout plan for next week with specific uniforms on each day of the week. Tennessee’s new adidas apparel will hit the retail markets on July 10.

Tennessee announces release schedule for new adidas uniforms

On Thursday, Tennessee issued a press release with comments from Volunteer head coaches.

“We appreciate adidas recognizing the power of the Tennessee brand and we are excited about the future of this transformative partnership,” Josh Heupel said. “Both current and future Vols will benefit from this historic deal. Adidas is providing us with world-class resources and apparel that will continue to push our brand to the forefront of college football for years to come. We can’t wait to showcase our adidas uniforms this fall.”

Both Adidas and Tennessee announced the new partnership with launch videos on Thursday. The Adidas video was narrated by Peyton Manning, who modeled the new home football jersey.

“This is an exciting day for the University of Tennessee,” Rick Barnes said. “We are thrilled to align with a company that deeply values not only our school’s immense competitive successes, but the power of our brand and the unmatched passion of Vol Nation. There is no question adidas is the right partner for UT in this new age of college athletics.”

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

Dark Mode will continue during the Adidas contract. The black alternate football uniform made its debut in 2021 and an all-black alternate helmet was introduced in 2022, with the Vols wearing the uniform once per season since then.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch our new partnership with adidas,” Kim Caldwell said. “It’s a global brand that is part of the incredible history of Tennessee Athletics, recognizes the strength of our brand and is committed to investing in the future of our student-athletes and programs. We’re proud to rep the ‘3-Stripes’ and unite in building on to the incredibly successful era our department is experiencing.”

Tennessee will unveil its new adidas uniforms across all sports beginning Monday. The week will start with the home orange uniforms for the Vols and Lady Vols, followed by white road uniforms on Tuesday, Summitt Blue uniforms for the Lady Vols on Wednesday and the all-black Dark Mode alternate uniforms on Thursday.