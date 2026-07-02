Peyton Manning gives first look at Tennessee football's new Adidas home jersey

The first look at Tennessee football’s new home jersey with Adidas came from Peyton Manning, who was part of the Adidas launch video on Thursday morning.

Tennessee’s new 10-year contract with Adidas officially began on Wednesday. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the last 10 years with Nike, after spending the previous 20 years wearing Adidas.

The deal was announced last August, with Adidas making Tennessee one of its flagship apparel schools and including Name, Image and Likeness investment as part of the deal.

While the contract officially began Wednesday, the full rollout of new uniform designs for the Vols and Lady Vols wasn’t released on Day 1.

Instead, Tennessee will release uniform sets across multiple sports — home, road and alternate uniforms — over multiple days, stretching through next week.

Tennessee will reveal its orange uniforms on Monday, white uniforms on Tuesday and Summit Blue Lady Vols uniforms on Wednesday. The new Dark Mode uniforms will be released on Thursday.

Tennessee had ‘creative control’ with Adidas uniform designs

Tennessee’s in-house creative team was the “primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” with Adidas, while the brand would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said in a press release in August, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”

Tennessee wore multiple alternate uniforms across multiple sports over its 10 years with Nike. The Smokey Grey football uniform, which made its debut as an Adidas uniform during the 2013 season, is expected to continue with the new contract.

The Dark Mode alternate worn by Tennessee football, men’s basketball and baseball is also expected to be part of the Adidas deal, as is the Summitt Blue alternate worn by the Lady Vols in multiple sports.

Adidas merchandise is expected to be available in stores and online for purchase on Friday, July 10.