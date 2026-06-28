How Bill Battle, Tennessee bested Bear Bryant, Alabama in 1970

Bill Battle couldn’t remember what he said. He couldn’t even remember what Bear Bryant told him.

On a most satisfying October afternoon at Neyland Stadium, Battle might have been the most euphoric inside of it.

Tennessee had just beaten Alabama, 24-0 to run its count up to four-straight against its biggest rival. It was a complete dismantling, headlined by a defense that snagged the ball away a record-eight times.

Tim Priest had three interceptions. Jackie Walker and Bobby Majors had two each. Jamie Rotella and Conrad Graham each had one.

“Never has the Crimson Tide passing game been treated so rudely,” Marvin West penned for the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

At the end of it all, Battle–the Vols’ 28-year-old head coach–rode triumphantly on the shoulders of his players to midfield. He climbed down and shook hands with his former coach and mentor.

“I said something to him and he said something to me,” Battle told reporters. “I don’t know what it was. I was just incoherent.”

It was a contrast to the state Battle was in hours earlier.

The night before the game, Battle and Bryant shared a smoke-filled room with beat writers. Battle tried to avoid questions about the next day, but Bryant wouldn’t let him. He walked over to his former standout end and put his arm around him as a photographer flashed a photo.

“I do remember Coach Bryant trying to psych me out a little,” Battle recalled in Al Browning’s book, Third Saturday in October. “He put his arm around me and said, ‘Bill, I know you’re going to sleep like a baby tonight.’”

It wasn’t the only mind game Bryant tried to pull. Alabama quarterback Scott Hunter showed up to Knoxville with his arm in a sling and his status seemingly uncertain. Bryant said as much to reporters that Friday.

As kickoff neared, Battle stepped out of the Tennessee locker room and into the tunnel at the 50-yard line at Neyland Stadium to get some air. He looked out at the field and saw Hunter darting warmup passes.

Battle spent the night before in his airport Holiday Inn hotel room. He felt confident enough that his defense was prepared for any quarterback Braynt trotted out there. But when he returned to the locker room, those long-awaited nerves kicked in.

For the first time in 24 hours, time seemed to move slowly for Battle.

Alabama had already lost two games: a 42-21 thumping at the hands of Southern Cal in its season opener in Birmingham followed by another blowout loss to Ole Miss in Jackson a few weeks later.

Tennessee had beaten SMU, Army and No. 13 Georgia Tech. Its lone hiccup was a 36-23 defeat to Auburn at Legion Field. The Vols entered Saturday as the favorite, but Bryant typically had the edge against his former players. He was 8-2 all-time against Jerry Claibrone (Virginia Tech), Charles McClendon (LSU) and Gene Stallings (Texas A&M).

“I never think about who’s on the other side of the field until after the game is over and we shake hands,” Bryant told the press during his walk through at Neyland Stadium.

Battle took over Tennessee after Doug Dickey left Florida at the end of the 1969 season. He was promoted to the position after serving on Dickey’s staff since 1966 and had been a part of the Vols’ three previous wins over the Crimson Tide.

But this was different. This time, Battle was in charge and Bryant now stood across from him as an equal in the profession. He proved as much on Alabama’s second possession.

Tennessee’s defensive game plan was to give Scott and backup Neb Hayden plenty of time to throw by rushing just three. The linebackers sat back, then broke to the ball. Hayden learned the hard way when one of his passes was tipped into the arms of Priest.

Priest returned it to the Tide 16-yard line and Vols’ quarterback Bobby Scott scored on a run two plays later to go up 7-0 halfway through the first quarter. It was the tone-setter for Tennessee, which had intercepted Georgia Tech four times the week before.

“Of course you know the tendencies of the other team,” Vols’ secondary coach Buddy Bennett said after the game. “We had Alabama well-scouted. Then the backs watch that passer. They don’t do anything until the passer throws that ball. Then they break for the ball. A fella has to get confidence before he can do that. In this game, our boys got to the ball.”

It wasn’t exactly a banner day for Tennessee offensively, but it didn’t have to be. Scott completed just six of 17 passes, one of them to Don McCleary for a four-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 14-0 in the early-going of the third quarter.

That score was set up when Hayden tried to get rid of a pass under pressure only for it to end up with Graham going the other way on Alabama’s first throw of the second half.

Hunter, trying for any kind of momentum boost, went over the middle of the field later in the quarter, but Majors went high to take it away. He carried it for 17 yards before he was hauled down, but Tennessee got a George Hunt field goal out of the takeaway to lead, 17-0.

The door was closing on the Tide, but Walker was about to slam it shut.

Hayden threw to the right side of the field, but his end met David Allen as soon as the ball got to him. It hung in the air for a moment before Walker ran underneath it. Twenty-two yards of open Tartan Turf laid in front of him.

“All I could see was the red flag in the corner and I ran for it,” Walker said.

Tennessee’s romp of Alabama had ended the only way that it could have. The eight interceptions remain a single-game record for the program 56 years later. The Vols totaled 57 takeaways that year, 36 of which were interceptions. Both are still NCAA records.

Priest remains the school’s career interception leader with 18 between 1968-70. Majors and Graham are tied for second with 16.

“If I could run like Jackie, I’d have a bunch of touchdowns,” Priest quipped inside the Vols’ postgame locker room.

Tennessee won every game left on its schedule, including a 38-0 thrashing of Dickey’s Florida team the following week. The Vols won 11 games, including a convincing, 34-13 rout of Air Force in the Sugar Bowl to finish off Battle’s debut season.

There were plenty of other triumphs in Battle’s seven-year tenure, but that day was the only time he bested his old coach. After back-to-back six-win seasons, Bryant switched to the wishbone offense the following year. It set the stage for nine SEC championships and three national titles over the next decade.

Battle went 59-22-2 at Tennessee. He led the Vols to three-straight 10 or more-win seasons. He went head-to-head with Joe Paterno and top 10 Penn State teams twice and won twice. He signed Condredge Holloway—the first Black player to start at quarterback for an SEC school. He took Tennessee to five bowl games and won four of them.

Few moments likely meant more than that Third Saturday in October in 1970.

“We needed this one bad,” Battle said. “We just had to have it. The boys played a great game. I was tremendously proud of them. We heard a lot all week long about Coach Bryant and me, but he didn’t run with the ball a single time and I didn’t make a tackle…Tim Priest was a great inspiration to the team and Jackie Walker is an All-American. That’s all.”