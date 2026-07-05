How Gene Etter led Tennessee to improbable upset of Ole Miss in 1958

Hed; How Gene Etter led Vols to improbably upset of Ole Miss in 1958

Gene Etter stumbled around the 50-yard line

The Tennessee halfback had gone untouched up to that point, trailing blockers as Ole Miss defenders had given chase from the 21. Jim Anderson looked like he had finally nabbed him, grabbing ahold of Etter’s foot.

Etter didn’t fall. He regained his footing, kept his stride and finished off a 76-yard scoring gallop on the other end of Shields-Watkins Field.

In a season where nearly everything had gone wrong, this day belonged to the battered Vols. Etter’s touchdown run all but proved it. It wasn’t the dagger that did the Rebels in on Nov. 15, 1958, but it set the stage for it.

One week after one of the lowest points in the history of a program still living in the shadow of Robert R. Neyland, two-touchdown underdog Tennessee responded with an unlikely triumph by beating No. 7 Ole Miss, 18-16.

“It was that kind of game,” the Knoxville News-Sentinel’s Tom Siler wrote. “It was as if the Volunteers, weary of defeat and still smarting from the humiliation of the loss to Chattanooga, hitched up their britches and said, ‘Lead the victims in.’”

Less than two years removed from an SEC title, the Vols had been reduced to the role of spoiler in the final weeks of the regular season.

Tennessee lost two of its first three games, beat rival Alabama and then followed it up with three-straight losses–none more degrading than the 14-6 defeat at the hands of Chattanooga on its own turf.

The 2,000 or so Moc fans that made the trip up stormed the field after it was over and tore down the wooden goal posts on the north end of the field. Tennessee fans couldn’t have that, so a riot ensued that included tear gas and a fire hose.

Under the headline of the following day’s News-Sentinel sports section, “Fired-up Mocs humiliate Vols,” Frank Bailes wrote that the Vols must “now perform a miracle to avoid its most dismal football season since 1909.”

Ole Miss was all but penciled in for the Cotton Bowl. All the Rebels had to do was win out. Their lone loss was to No. 1 and eventual SEC and national champion LSU at Tiger Stadium two weeks earlier.

Outside of that and a two-point win over Arkansas in Little Rock, no team had seriously challenged them.

Ole Miss entered that Saturday as 14-point favorites. That spread, coupled with the Chattanooga loss and an impending rain put a damper on Tennessee’s Homecoming.

In the press box, scribes settled in for what they expected to be an uneventful afternoon, their stories already prepared before hammering away the words on typewriters. Cotton Bowl officials from Dallas were there, too ready to extend an invite to the Rebels.

Regardless of what the newspapers and fans were saying that whole week, Tennessee was inspired. Howard “Pudge” Jackson might have been the reason why.

The 212-pound guard, described by the News-Sentinel’s Tom Siler as a “roly-poly type” whose complexion always made it “look like he was blushing, even when he isn’t,” spoke up ahead of Tuesday’s practice down the street at Hudson Field.

“Well, I guess we’ll always be remembered as the team that lost to Chattanooga,” Jackson said. “I guess somebody had to lose to Chattanooga sooner or later. Or maybe Tennessee wasn’t ever supposed to lose to ‘em. We can live it down if we win these last three.”

Tennessee scored early in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead, but Ole Miss answered with three scoring drives in the second to go up 16-6. Boos began to ring out from the west stands before the intermission.

Then Etter took over. He ran for 133 of the Vols’ 235 rushing yards on the day as he pounded the Rebels’ defense in the second half.

Etter threw the ball, too. Seven times he passed it. Six of them fell incomplete. He caught the only one, snagging his own pass out of the air after it was tipped by an Ole Miss defender.

Etter only picked up a yard, but it added to the legend of his performance on a day where Tennessee desperately needed a hero. Seven plays and three Etter runs later, the Vols scored on a fullback Neyle Sollee plunge from the 1 to trim the Ole Miss lead to 16-12.

Etter put Tennessee ahead for good when he took a sweep to the right side and then turned up field, rumbling 76 yards for the deciding touchdown with 11 minutes left. But the Rebels had one more push left in them.

A Sollee punt with seven minutes left went off the side of his foot and landed on the sideline at the Vols’ own 31, putting Ole Miss within striking distance without having to move the ball.

Bobby Franklin passed for 13 yards to Larry Grantham on the first play of the drive. Charlie Flowers totaled 14 yards in four plays. Suddenly, the Rebels were on the doorstep.

The ball was resting on three when Ole Miss head coach Johnny Vaught called for the kicking team. A delay moved it back to the 14, still well within Bob Khayat’s range.

The Ole Miss kicker led the nation in scoring that season and again in 1959. He was virtually automatic anywhere inside the 20. He lined up, took a few steps back and toed the ball. It drifted right and never straightened out, missing wide.

Minutes later, Tennessee students poured over the walls and onto the field. Where seven days earlier Chattanooga battled police as they tried to uproot the goalposts, now officers were smiling watching as students tore them out of the ground and paraded them off.

“This isn’t a repeat of the flag raising on Iwo Jima,” a News-Sentinel front page photo caption read. “It’s jubilant UT fans taking down the south goalposts after the Vols’ victory over Ole Miss. The north goalposts were taken down, too. Policemen watched, but only smiled. And students sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to (police) Chief Joe Kimsey.”

Inside the Ole Miss locker room, Vaught presented himself as the least surprised person in the stadium.

“Are you a baptist?,” Vaught asked a reporter. “Don’t they believe in pre-desitnation or things that will be? Tennessee won because they wanted this game very much. I sensed that Friday when we got to town. I could smell it.”

Fans who weren’t trying to topple goalposts surrounded Etter and Tennessee head coach Bowden Wyatt, hoisting both on their shoulders before they could get their postgame handshakes in.

What a difference a week can make.

“Thank God for Gene Etter,” Wyatt told reporters as he beamed.