Everything Tennessee strength coach Derek Owings said exiting summer work

Tennessee’s football director of sports performance Derek Owings met with the media on Wednesday as the Vols concluded their summer program. Owings discussed where this team is, their buy in and what he’s been most pleased with thus far in year one.

When I look on Instagram and all that, we see those before and after photos of different players. For all the metrics that we read about, like a before and after photo of a player and how they developed, I feel like is the easiest way to communicate that to just the common person. We can see it. Have you always done that, or is there a time in the past where you, you thought, “This, this is gonna make sense to communicate that to people?

No, we’ve always done it, since I’ve been a GA. I typically don’t post them. It’s typically for players, for staff. I felt like from a recruiting standpoint, keeping the momentum we have with our recent commitment and trying to keep pushing in the future from a recruiting standpoint, to put that out there and just make sure that the fan base is excited for what we’re pushing to and what’s to come.

Do those guys, the players, do they usually, like when you take the before photo do they pretty much understand what this is for?

I think, I mean, almost everybody does it in college football. So I think most guys, transfers, high school kids might ask, but transfers know the deal.

What’s usually the reaction when guys see the after? Do they already kind of know what the difference is gonna be?

I would say yes and no. I mean, I think the kids know what it’s gonna be based on the work ethic and their commitment outside the building. The ones that do everything right, they do everything they can inside the building to strain and maximize every single day, like, they know what the picture’s gonna look like. And I think there’s some kids that don’t ask for the pictures, because there’s always those kids that know that their commitment level is not where it should be, so the results probably match that as well.

Derek, you obviously have high expectations. You have a plan. Your plan has worked everywhere you’ve been. Has this off-season, when you look at the numbers and you look at the pictures Adam’s talking about, have you exceeded what you expected in year one? Have you hit where you thought? Are you not where you thought you would be, in terms of what you inherited in January and where you are right now with fall camp opening?

I thought we had a really good off-season. I’m very process-driven. We’re trying to maximize and squeeze every ounce out of every single day and let the kind of chips fall where they may. I think we have a lot of really talented kids. We have a lot of really good frames, really good body types. Probably the most genetically gifted kids I’ve been able to work with in my career. So I thought we had really good success overall, but to me, I didn’t really put a, “Hey, this is where I wanna be come camp or year two, year three.” It’s, we’re trying to maximize every single day, get everything we can out of these kids every single day.

Derek, Coach Heupel last week at media days was just talking about how, he talked about the buy-in to you and, and your staff this off-season. How do you think you were able to achieve that, where guys just willing to listen to new voices? Is it something you did? Was it meeting with them when you first got here? What, what do you think led to that level of buy-in that, that led to the results that you’ve, you’ve kind of shared?

I think it’s being able to relate to them. Playing the game at the college level, obviously not at the level of Tennessee, but still playing the game. Knowing what they like, what they’re about, what their hobbies are, um, what gets them excited. Just being able to talk to those guys and relate to them and be truly personable outside of the weight room you create buy-in. Then obviously once the guys see the success, “Okay, I went from 20.5 to 22.1. Okay, my vertical jump went up seven inches. Okay, I’m getting leaner. My DEXA in May, I had all this improvement,” it creates buy-in with the results, truthfully.

Derek, did you tweak a lot? How much different was this off-season plan than maybe what you did a year ago or what you’ve done two years ago?

I think year one in a program will always be scaled down a little bit relative to years two, three, and four of a program. When you get guys that are through second, third year, the volume, the intensity that they can handle is higher because they’ve adapted to it, so now you can keep pushing more and more on them. Heup asked me that. Players have asked me that. I would say this was more intense than year one at Indiana from an off-season standpoint from training. But year two at Indiana, we were able to push a little bit more only because of it was year two inside the program.

We had older kids that were a little bit more just physically mature. We have a young group, I think that has a really high ceiling. So it’s always different every single off-season. You sit there at the end of the year, you audit what went well, what do you want to get better at, what is your team. You got to meet them where they are and then where you want to get them. Obviously you have a plan of, okay, this is where we need to get to, and you push them as close as you can, but it does kind of depend on the age of the team, their lifting experience, training experience, all that.

Derek, you mentioned how genetically gifted some of these guys are. When you first see, really a body for the first time and you look at that frame, do you have a picture in your mind of what you can do with that? Or is it all metrics and analytics? Is it the eye test or is it something else?

I would say it’s a combination. I mean, to me it’s always the eye test. We have a ton of technology here, which is awesome, and ton of resources, but, you look how a kid moves, you look how he bends. You look at arm length, leg length, muscle insertions, and you sit there and say, “Okay, if this guy buys in training-wise, the recovery, the sleep, all the nutrition, supplementation, man, this guy is really genetically gifted. He could look like a freak show.

When you’re working with freshmen, is that any different at first just because they’re new, or is it kind of the same, thrown into the fire with the rest of the older guys?

So that’s kind of a hard question to answer only because it totally depends. When I got here, everybody was a freshman to me.I felt like where we’re at from a training standpoint, running standpoint, and this is not a knock on anyone his is the same everywhere I’ve ever been. It’s how we do things is very different than everybody else. The standard, the technique, the tempo in how we train, accountable to every single rep, so everybody got treated like a freshman when I first got here. Moving forward, returners and freshmen will be separate. Running, lifting, and those guys will get merged over with the vets as they earn and show that they can, execute at a high level, hold the standard, be accountable, and handle the workloads.

So when I got here, everybody was a freshman. You know, our eight or nine summer enrollees, they obviously had a separate plan than the other guys when we got back in May.

Absolutely. Transfers will start right away. Now, they still will be scaled down a little bit, but we’ll throw them with the returners and progress them faster. But your high school guys, right away when they get here, they’ll be on a separate running, separate lifting plan. The running will start merging faster than the lifting, because we don’t wanna rush the foundation from a lifting standpoint. We wanna make sure that they can execute the lifts at a really, really high level of range of motion, tempo. Running, we’ll push them a little bit faster, because they adapt a little faster, and they also gotta be able to handle the volumes, in spring ball.

Without giving away trade secrets, obviously, and without getting so far in the weeds that those of us who don’t lift weights have no idea what you’re talking about, what is different about your plan than maybe some other plans out there?

I would say execution. Like, to me, that’s the number one thing. The quality of movement, if you watch our guys lift, every single movement looks the exact same. Now, there’s obviously orthopedic stuff that there are minor variances, but when we squat, when we press, when we chin, when we single leg, we hold our guys to the exact same standard. We tempo every single movement, so when you look across the board, we know every single guy is doing the exact same movement with the exact same load, exact same time under tension. I would also say the accountability piece of how we hold kids accountable to every single rep inside the workout.

There’s just no possible way to skip with how we go about how our training sessions.

How much does that help the mentality?

Obviously, it’s really important in the weight room. You hear it on social media and reporters, everything’s weight room mentality. But to me, it’s gotta be a whole program philosophy. It’s gotta be athletic trainers, it’s gotta be nutrition, it’s gotta be position coaches, gotta be head coach, because we all gotta pull rope in the same direction. If we have some departments or position coaches that are holding these guys really accountable and to the highest standard, and then there’s areas where they can get away with things, then you’re never gonna have true accountability inside the program.

So it’s gotta be a full program that’s gonna hold the standard from an accountability standpoint, and then obviously it’s my job to drive it home. I’ve always believed that if you’re in better shape, you’re stronger, you understand the scheme better, then you’re gonna execute when you need to.

Derek, if you have a guy, if a, a player doesn’t buy in, do you feel like it’s your job to convince him to buy in? Can a, can a player be a lost cause? Like, how do you, how to react to a guy who maybe doesn’t show up or shows up late or just doesn’t finish sets, this sort of thing?

I’ve never had a guy that doesn’t finish sets, because you’re there coaching them and you’re holding them accountable. And I think kids, at the end of the day, do wanna get better. It’s really important to recruit the right kids inside your program that wanna be the best that they can be. And then it’s our job to understand that they’re still 18 to 22-year-old kids at the end of the day. So there’s sometimes you gotta sit down and love them up, and then it’s sugar and salt. That’s what I always tell them. There’s some times I gotta give you sugar, sometimes I gotta give you salt. So you’re always trying to love them up on the back end, whether it’s lunch and dinner, and tell them that, “Hey, this is why I’m holding you accountable, because you told me you wanna play in the NFL, you wanna be all conference. It ain’t gonna happen with what you’re currently doing.” So, you gotta meet the kids where they’re at. They’re all coming from different backgrounds, education, all that. You gotta be hard on them, but they’re still 18 to 22-year-old kids, so I would say nobody’s ever a lost cause. But with today’s day and age of NIL and what you’re doing, you’ve gotta be able to hold your share of the bargain or else things don’t go their way.

Derek, you posted the before and after photos we kind of talked about earlier, but the speed numbers shared last week. What does that process look like for players? Are you trying to get them to a certain weight and then test their speed, or are you trying to test speed straight away? Sort of without getting into the, the weeds and giving away secrets and all that how do you get guys faster?

You’re looking at position. Okay, what are they? What’s their body weight? What’s their body fat? What’s their power output numbers, and what’s their top speed? And you’re obviously trying to scale and build all of these up equally and then prioritizing each position of like, okay, what is truly the most important thing? But speed is important for every single position. Do I think that there was only, whatever, 11 or 12 guys that could run 21 on this team last summer? No, I don’t. I think that there was more. But you have to be able to give those kids exposures to also build a callus and be able to handle those speeds so they’re more comfortable playing at those speeds.

And at the same time, you’re trying to build the callus so they can play at those speeds, but by giving them exposures, you’re actually getting them faster.

Derek, you, you, you drew a lot of praise from players because when you first got here, you immediately sat down and, and had individual one-on-one meetings with them for introduction, find out what their goals were and put your plan together. What’s your interaction with players like beyond the introduction, throughout the month of May and throughout June and July? Obviously you’re in the weight room coaching them, but what is the non-workout interaction like with you, and how vital is that?

It’s definitely different. There’s Coach D.O , and then when we’re in the meal room, in the player lounge, guys walking through the weight room getting extra work, it’s a lot more I would say even-keeled, laid back, joking, being able to shoot the crap with guys. Because I want them to be able to see a different side of me and who I am. It’s not always just drill sergeant D.O. That’s not who I wanna be. There’s a time and a place, and I gotta get the results, so when it’s time to get the results, I’m gonna push but being able to see the different side of me to those guys I think creates buy-in and understands, “Okay, he cares about me more than just the football player.”

Derek, how important is, is the nutrition aspect, uh, of, of the off-season program?

It’s huge. Because obviously people always say, you can’t out-train a bad diet. Now what you’re fighting every single day is these kids make so much dang money that it’s, “Okay, well I don’t wanna eat what’s in Smokey’s, I’ll just go buy something on my own.” So it’s constantly educating them “Listen, this is what’s gonna help you play at your best, this is what’s gonna help you look the best and gonna help you achieve your dream. So this is why we need to make these sacrifices so you can be the best you can be.” But it’s been awesome. Our whole staff’s down there every single meal.

We’re down there almost every single meal outside of breakfast because we’re training the guys. It’s really where you’re able to build relationships. Guys kind of let their guard down in the meal room, and you can kind of get to know about who they truly are, what they care about. But the upgrades we’ve made have been critical, and I think that’s been one of the main reasons why we’ve had a ton of success outside of just the training.

Did you have to make a bunch of changes to the menu? Was it different for guys to see you guys down there all the time? I think some players said in the spring you guys were down there like hawks watching what they eat and all that.

I can’t speak on exactly what the last staff did. I mean, I know it’s way more eyes on, way more hands on now. I don’t know if they had one coach, two coach, no coaches. But man, there’s always probably at least five or six people from our performance staff down there every single meal. Sometimes it’s just eating with them and getting to know them, and then other times you’re really coaching them hard and making sure that certain guys are sitting at a certain table because they gotta gain weight or they gotta improve their habits.

The nutrition piece is critical for us to get to where we wanna go. And from a changes standpoint, we had to make enough changes. Obviously there’s always great options there. There was great options there. But unfortunately when you’re working with a 19 or 20-year-old kid, if there’s salmon, there’s grilled chicken, and then there’s some type of fried option, they’re picking the fried option. So if we eliminate that option, they don’t have a choice.

I’m curious for players, do they have light bulb moments with you? Can you see like, Oh, he just flipped, he’s now completely, truly all in.

I think so. You try to educate them on why the process matters, but truth be told a lot of times it’s results. They see a certain result, a certain metric, a certain picture, a certain body fat, and they say, “Okay, everything you told me if I did would happen, happened. I get it now.” So, you’re trying to educate them on this is, if you go about it the right way, the process will take care of itself. But with them being young kids sometimes they need the result to be right and then they get the buy-in.

And that’s, truth be told, why we post a lot of our metrics weekly in- inside our building, whether it’s vertical jump, peak power, top-end speed, hard 10 data, so they can see the results, and then that’s what creates the buy-in.

What are you most proud when this team goes to the practice field Wednesday? What will you be most proud of of this group since your arrival in January?

I think overall the training intent, the toughness, the sacrifices and the commitment these guys have made. I mean, a lot of these old guys have came to me and said, you know, “Coach, we trust you, but man, why are we straining so hard in the summer? We gotta get to the season.” And it’s, “No, no, no, no, no. We’ve gotta get to the end of January.” And it’s building them up, building enough callus, building them to be robust enough to handle the demands of what they’re gonna be asked for the next five months.

You share past experience, whether it’s a certain player, whether it’s a certain team, and say, “Hey, this is what they went through and this is the success that they had, and trust the process.” And when we get to camp, you get to game five, six, seven, eight, nine, we’re still ascending and getting better, and other teams are starting to fall back.

Derek, when you talk about educating the players, uh, just about everything, how deep do you go? Do you go real deep with kind of the science of it, or is it more of a, a surface level view of it?

Typically surface level. Now, there’s definitely certain kids that will wanna come in and talk more, whether they’re into that type of stuff or they wanna be into sports science, they wanna be a strength coach or athletic trainer. So there are certain kids that will come in and try to go deeper on it. But most of it, man, they don’t care about that. “Hey, Coach, how do we get the results? How do we get to where we wanna go? Tell me that and let’s roll.”