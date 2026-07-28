Tennessee position preview: The Tight Ends

The tight end position as always been important to Josh Heupel’s Tennessee offense. The late Mike Leach always used a tight end and often times in motion to help with the box count in the run game. That influence can be seen in Heupel’s offense as well.

Over the last couple of years, we have seen growth with the tight ends in the offense. Part of that growth is more two tight end sets, or 12 personnel and part of it is more touches.

Tennessee’s 2026 tight ends are a group of good athletes who have or are working to grow into the position.

Ethan Davis has more than waited his turn. The Georgia native has been loyal to Tennessee even as the Vols have used the transfer portal to recruit over him the last few years. There was limited portal work this off-season and Davis is now the leader in the room. Davis is bigger and stronger than he has ever been. His challenge is staying healthy. If he can, he is a weapon. Davis had 21 catches for 257 and two touchdowns in 9 games last season. There is no question about his ability. It’s all about his durability.

Sophomore DaSaahn Brame is a big receiver adjusting to being a tight end. Brame actually spent the close of last season working as a slot receiver, but at 240 pounds Brame is a tight end. He’s just still learning how to use his new strength and weight as a blocker in the run game. Tennessee has made an investment into Brame and need to get a return on it this fall.

South Alabama transfer Trent Thomas was an off-season portal get to help with the physicality of the group. Tight end coach Alec Abeln said he was sold on Thomas when he watch him work against Auburn last season. Thomas will certainly help with the two tight end sets.

Cole Harrison is a redshirt sophomore who is still trying to develop physically and mentally in the offense. Harrison missed a good bit of the start of last season due to a foot injury and that set him back a year ago.

Luca Wolf was the talk of spring because the 6-5, 255 pound freshman from the NFL Academy in England is further along in his football development that many expected. You never know how far along someone is from a football IQ coming out of the academy, but Wolf has shown to be further down the road than others.

How much Wolf can help or needed to help remains to be seen, but he has certainly impressed to this point.

Last Season

Tennessee’s tight ends had a combined 58 receptions a year ago with departed senior Miles Kitselman who had 26 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Davis had 18 of his 21 catches in the month of November as he got healthy.

While Davis was out or limited due to injury, freshman Jack Van Dorselaer stepped in as the second tight end playing 186 snaps. Van Dorselaer had 5 catches and a touchdown, but chose to transfer to Oklahoma at the end of the season.

The Vol tight ends had a solid year last year despite injuries to Davis and Kitselman which forced a freshman like Van Dorselaer into action.

By the numbers

58 Number of total receptions by the tight ends last season, the most in the Heupel era. Tennessee has had 50+ receptions from their tight ends the last two years. 5 Number of touchdown receptions last year by the tight ends 24 Number of games Ethan Davis has played in during his Vol career. The rest of the tight end room has played 9 games in this offense

The Room

Ethan Davis — R-Jr, 6-5, 247

DaSaahn Brame — So, 6-5, 240

Trent Thomas — R-Jr, 6-5, 252

Luca Wolf — Fr, 6-5, 255

Cole Harrison — R-So, 6-5, 239

Drake Martinez — Sr, 6-3, 245