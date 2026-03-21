What Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said on the start of spring practice  

It was offensive line day for Tennessee football in the media setting as position coach Glen Elarbee and lineman David Sanders, Sam Pendleton and transfer Ory Williams all spoke to reporters after Saturday’s practice.

The following is a written transcript of the Glen Elarbee press conference from Saturday.

You’re bringing back a lot of guys who’ve played a lot of football. H-how is this spring different? How do you approach a spring when you’re bringing back, I think five guys who started seven games or more last year?

You get to get into a little bit more of some of the details earlier, than we did last year. Last year it was trying to make sure everybody knew where to go and getting as much technique and then obviously the effort. I feel like we’re able to be a little bit more advanced faster because of those guys. It’s kinda helped accelerate some of the young guys too, because they can pick up on it faster as they see it happen. Like they know what it, what it should look like.

Can you just kinda give an evaluation of Ory Williams? Played some at left. I think he’s playing right now. Where do you see him? What have you seen so far of him?

Super talented guy. Got great foot speed, length, really intelligent, understands, what we’re trying to do schematically. I’m probably on his butt about some physicality of the run game a little bit. I think he did that today, kinda rose to that challenge. I’m excited. He a fun guy to be around. He just has a great positive attitude, fun in the meeting room with guys. He’s come in and, like, hasn’t skipped a beat. I’m looking forward to continuing to see where we can push him, where we can get him to, and how he helps.

And is, is he a right tackle? Do you think that’s where he’s gonna stay?

Uh, right this second. So… Yes, sir.

Jesse started games at right tackle and right guard last season. What were his strengths at each of those positions, and how do you sort of determine which one is, is best for him, but also best for the whole profile?

He’s just such a technician, such a student of the game. He just sees the looks that happen. For a young guy, like a general on the field. He provides a great check and balance for Sam with calls and IDs, it doesn’t matter if he’s at guard or tackle, he just sees it, and he knows how to react. Tackle, I thought he did a phenomenal job.

He’s probably at the next level maybe he’s tackle, potentially going inside. I think it’s good for him to be able to do both and have that position flexibility where and when that time comes, putting him wherever you wanna put him. But as far as for us, we’re still at that point where he could be inside, he could be outside to really put the best five on the field for us.

Follow-up to that. I know it’s early in camp right now, but is there a split for him in terms of guard today, tackle today, or whatever? And then same for Haslam, the transfer. He’s played a little bit of both in the past. Does he have one spot or another?

Jesse is getting some tackle reps right now. Just like spring being the way it reps with fall, and he hasn’t got as many as he needed to. I know today he got some inside and some in team set. Um, We’ll continue to do that just so he’s a shot at both. Donovan early on was playing both sides for us, kinda tried to let him settle in a little bit these first few days just at right.

For sure, though, he can have position flexibility to play left and right if we go to. He understands that.

Just the transition for David from, from right to left, I’m assuming that’s a pretty simple move for a guy who’s played as much left. But kinda what’s it been like for him? Or what are your expectations for him now after getting a year under his belt and having to put on all the weight and that stuff?

The technique, the adjustment to left tackle was super easy. Just from what you say, he’s done so much of it. I don’t think that was an issue at all. I think he feels way more confident. I was joking with him at lunch the other day. Just like, “Man, do you feel like an old guy now?” He goes, “Yeah, ’cause I run out on the field and call a play, I know exactly what to do.” So I think that’s helped him in spring, just having the, the full concept. And now it’s cleaning up technique in every facet of it.

He such a gifted pass protector, but there’s still some things he can do there. And now that it’s just slowed down for him, and that’s what naturally happens when you’re a second-year player. Now he’s kind of an older guy, continuing to push the leadership piece of it too, and people gravitate to him naturally because of who he is. Um, so just technique and leadership.

As David Sander has kind of grown his strength, how have you seen it affect how explosive he can be on the field? Or how do you hope that it affects how explosive he can be on the field?

Derrick Owning has done an unreal job with those guys. Like insane. He was for a true freshman, very powerful. Now he’s at a different level. Body weight’s even better. You see it at practice, one-on-ones. He’s just so much more dominant. Can anchor a lot easier and it’s fun to watch. Just gotta keep it rolling, man.

Glenn, your two freshman tackles, Gabriel and Kamar, how excited are you to get to kinda work with them? If you could just kinda talk about them individually, what, what strengths you see and, and just kinda where– what you’re working on with them this spring?

I’ve been really, really happy with all three of the linebackers. For three true freshmen taking as many reps as they have typically, you put in three freshmen, and it’s kinda like watch out. They’ve executed. I think, again, that goes back, there’s older guys they see go do it, so the learning process happens a little faster. As far as Gabe and Kamar specifically, man, they, they are dialied in. They take great notes.

They work at it every day. They have a great attitude. They want to get better at the things that you ask, I’ve been really, really pleased with both of them. And add to– they, they make a good young bunch.

Where are you at center behind Sam, and, and how have some of those second-year players, kind of progressed over the last year?

Nick Moore super talented. He’s done a great job. So much more consistent. Again, everything’s just slowed down for him. He’s powerful. In the run game, man, he can create movement. He can anchor. I’m just like he’s done a great job. He’s had to take a few more reps this spring. He’s done a good job with it.

You mentioned the job that Derrick Owings has done with David specifically and your guys. But when you did an end-of-the-year assessment from the physical standpoint, what did you feel like you needed? What did Coach Owens come in and you guys talk about that you were gonna try to accomplish leading up to spring and what you’re trying to accomplish with those guys and with him post-spring?

I think the biggest thing is I felt like at the start of last year, we were– you always wanna get better, but we were pretty solid. And I felt like us pushing through end of the year, the gas let out a little bit. DO’s hammering those dudes, and today is a little bit warmer, a little bit more reps. We got a little bit tired at, but man, they are building that gas tank, building that effort, that strength, kinda building that gas tank to where ultimately we’ll be able to go finish.

I think that’s the biggest thing I wanna see out of the off-season. And then just the overall strength, play a little bit heavier, a little bit stronger, create a little bit more movement in the run game. So those would be the biggest two areas.