Tennessee's escape act at Kentucky kept '69 SEC title hopes alive

Reporters waited outside the visitor’s dressing room at Stoll Field.

They were waiting on Gary Kreis, who eventually came out of the shower, visibly tired and sore. The Tennessee split end had just helped save the Vols’ SEC title hopes against Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 22, 1969, and now he wanted to rest.

“I’m glad I don’t have to play against Kentucky anymore,” Kreis told them. “They play like the Green Bay Packers against us.”

Kreis tied a school record with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 31-26 triumph. Every single one of those yards were needed to keep pace with a Kentucky offense that threw the ball over the field to the tune of 400 yards and on a heralded Vols’ defense.

Two weeks earlier, Tennessee was in the conversation to be the No. 1 team in the major polls amid a 7-0 start, which included convincing wins over Auburn, Georgia Tech, Alabama and Georgia.

Then the Vols went to Jackson.

Archie Manning and a motivated Ole Miss team were waiting, fueled by unsolicited offseason fodder from Tennessee linebacker Steve Kiner after he called the Rebels “mules.” They shellacked Tennessee, 38-0 in a game known to history as the “Jackson Massacre.”

“If there’s a mechanic in the crowd, could he report to Tennessee headquarters and bring his tools,” Marvin West penned from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Knoxville News-Sentinel on Nov. 15. “The bowl-bound Volunteers smacked into a roadblock Saturday and their fine-tuned football machine is now a mess. It blew a gasket, lost a wheel and dropped its bumper.”

“I’m disappointed, like everybody else,” a dejected Kiner told reporters after the game. “People don’t remember teams that go 9-1. They talk about perfect seasons. We sure wanted one. All of us did.”

Suddenly, Tennessee’s SEC Championship prospects didn’t seem like such a sure thing and Kentucky was looming.

The Wildcats had lost eight games and were on a six-game losing skid. Their only two wins came against Ole Miss and Virginia Polytechnic Institute early in the season.

So uninterested were Kentucky students in their annual clash with the Vols that there were 2,000 tickets in the student section up for grabs the day before kickoff. Recent trends should have been enough to fill the seats, though.

Tennessee had won six of the last eight in the series, but it wasn’t easy and far from flashy, even for Doug Dickey’s best teams during a dominating run for the program.

“The demise of the Vols (against Ole Miss) brought Big Orange Country back to the uneasy view of the impending clash with Kentucky,” John McGill of the Lexington Herald wrote. “Suddenly, the Wildcats are not taken for granted.”

The Vols entered that Saturday in a tight race with LSU for the league crown. The Tigers had already wrapped up their SEC slate the week before with a 61-6 dismantling of Mississippi State and were playing their regular season finale against Tulane.

Tennessee needed to beat Kentucky to stay in that race. It needed to follow up with a win over Vanderbilt the next week to win it outright.

The Vols seemed well on their way early.

Tennessee jumped out to a 24-7 lead and Ole Miss seemed like a distant memory.

Bobby Majors caught the sideline on a punt return and raced 72 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring two minutes in.

Bobby Scott punched another score in from the 1-yard line and Kreis caught a five-yard pass from Scott in the end zone.

Kiner looked like his old self. The All-American intercepted a pass late in the first half and recovered a fumble that led to a George Hunt field goal in the first couple of minutes of the third quarter.

“It felt good to play again and get something done,” Kiner told reporters.

Kentucky quarterback Steve Tingle felt the full wrath of Kiner on a third-and-17 toss. He was nailed as he released the ball down field but Steve Parrish caught it for a 20-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

The Wildcats scored a few plays later to trim the Vols’ lead to 24-14 with less than five minutes left in the quarter. Then they got the ball back with a stop, driving to the Tennessee 20.

Kiner came up with a big stop, slinging Bernie Scruggs for a loss for four and one on back-to-back plays before Jackie Walker came up with another tackle for loss to force the punt.

The Vols’ offense continued to stall, though as Scott battled shoulder pain. Kentucky took advantage.

Scruggs, who was actually benched a few games before, continued to find holes in the Tennessee defense. His fourth quarter pass to Parrish, who slipped past Mike Jones into open field, scored to pull the Wildcats within four at 24-20 with five minutes, 40 seconds left.

Scott faced his biggest drive of the afternoon. He tossed to Kreis for 11 yards on the first play, then Don McLeary went around end for nine yards to push the Vols onto Kentucky’s side of the field.

Tennessee couldn’t capitalize on it. The offense was halted and Scruggs and Kentucky were going to get another chance.

Weaver punted again, sending the ball end-over-end towards the end zone. Reserve offensive lineman Phillip Fulmer stood inches away from the goal line as the ball bounced into his arms at the 1.

If the Wildcats were going to win it, they were going to have to go 99 yards. They never left the shadow of their own goal post.

Scruggs tried to escape the grasp of Frank Yanossy, but couldn’t. Vic Dingus crashed in to finish him off and knocked the ball loose.

Jack Reynolds, the Tennessee linebacker, who less than a week earlier took a hacksaw to a 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air out of frustration following the loss to Ole Miss and worked through the night to turn it into a trailer for his jeep, pounced on it in the end zone.

Tennessee’s SEC championship hopes lived on, even if Kentucky had one more punch left in it on a late touchdown in the final minute that made little difference thanks to Weaver’s punt, Fulmer’s snag and the Vols’ defensive stand.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt, 40-27 at Neyland Stadium a week later to win its second league title for the second time in three years.

“That (touchdown) puts me ahead of Steve (Kiner),6-2” Reynolds beamed inside the locker room. “Steve got a safety against Georgia. But now I’ve got a touchdown. I couldn’t believe that ball was just laying there. It sure looked good. It looked great.”