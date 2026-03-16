LOOK: Spring jersey numbers unveiled for Tennessee football newcomers
Tennessee football spring practice is under way as the 2026 team begins to take shape. UT hit the practice field for the first time Monday morning and will be practicing again on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of this week.
As is the case for every spring practice, the Tennessee newcomers (transfers + freshmen) received their first jersey numbers to don in practice during the session. Those numbers are listed below but it is important to note these numbers will change for most players by the time fall camp rolls around.
Spring Practice Jersey Numbers for Tennessee Newcomers
No. 11 Faizon Brandon QB
No. 17 Ryan Staub QB
No. 19 Qua Moss DB
No. 20 Kayin Lee CB
No. 21 Javin Gordon RB
No. 23 Dejuan Lane S
No. 28 TJ Metcalf S
No. 29 Jadais Richard CB
No. 30 Javonte Smith DB
No. 31 Joel Wyatt DB
No. 34 Zay Anderson DB
No. 36 Jamyan Theodore DB
No. 37 Isaiah Hardge DB
No. 39 Jowell Combay DB
No. 40 KJ McClain DB
No. 42 DJ Burks S
No. 46 Luke Thompson DB
No. 48 Tevis Metcalf DB
No. 51 TJ White LB
No. 52 Brayden Rouse LB
No. 53 Blake Howard LS
No. 54 Xavier Gillium DT
No. 55 Amere Campbell
No. 56 Zach Groves DL
No. 58 Darryl Rivers DT
No. 66 Kamari Blair OT
No. 67 Donovan Haslam OL
No. 76 Ed Baker OL
No. 77 Ory Williams OT
No. 79 Gabriel Osenda OT
No. 80 Tristen Keys
No. 81 Ian Duarte WR/RET
No. 82 Trent Thomas TE
No. 85 CJ Edwards DL
No. 87 Kedric Golston II DL
No. 87 Luca Wolfe TE
No. 90 Chaz Coleman DE
No. 93 Jordan Norman DE
No. 95 JJ Finch DL
No. 97 Hezekiah Harris DL
No. 97 Cooper Ranvier PK
No. 98 Breeze Carter DL
Tennessee was in helmets, shorts and jerseys for the first day of workouts and Josh Heupel spoke to members of the media who were on hand afterwards.
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“Good to be back out on the field. We’ve had a really good winter. Some changes in the building, staff and players as well. I think 46 new players here on our roster, uh, heading into to this season,” the coach said. “It’s been a really good winter. Today was the start of what we’re doing on the field during the course of spring ball. Got the guys back, nine days off of spring ball. Got them going today and it was good effort, good energy. And we’ll continue to progress with another practice tomorrow as well.
Excited about the effort and the attitude that these guys had. The strength gains, the speed gains, the size that they’ve added during the course of our winter offseason. And now you get a chance to get into the fundamentals, technique and the scheme and the growth that we’re going need there as well. Looking forward to it with these guys.”
Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge was clearly speaking with a recruit on FaceTime during stretches as the recruiting grind never stops. UT Martin transfer tight end Drake Martinez officially signed with Tennessee and is expected to be on the practice field later this week after committing in January.