LOOK: Spring jersey numbers unveiled for Tennessee football newcomers

Tennessee football spring practice is under way as the 2026 team begins to take shape. UT hit the practice field for the first time Monday morning and will be practicing again on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of this week.

As is the case for every spring practice, the Tennessee newcomers (transfers + freshmen) received their first jersey numbers to don in practice during the session. Those numbers are listed below but it is important to note these numbers will change for most players by the time fall camp rolls around.

Spring Practice Jersey Numbers for Tennessee Newcomers

No. 11 Faizon Brandon QB

No. 17 Ryan Staub QB

No. 19 Qua Moss DB

No. 20 Kayin Lee CB

No. 21 Javin Gordon RB

No. 23 Dejuan Lane S

No. 28 TJ Metcalf S

No. 29 Jadais Richard CB

No. 30 Javonte Smith DB

No. 31 Joel Wyatt DB

No. 34 Zay Anderson DB

No. 36 Jamyan Theodore DB

No. 37 Isaiah Hardge DB

No. 39 Jowell Combay DB

No. 40 KJ McClain DB

No. 42 DJ Burks S

No. 46 Luke Thompson DB

No. 48 Tevis Metcalf DB

No. 51 TJ White LB

No. 52 Brayden Rouse LB

No. 53 Blake Howard LS

No. 54 Xavier Gillium DT

No. 55 Amere Campbell

No. 56 Zach Groves DL

No. 58 Darryl Rivers DT

No. 66 Kamari Blair OT

No. 67 Donovan Haslam OL

No. 76 Ed Baker OL

No. 77 Ory Williams OT

No. 79 Gabriel Osenda OT

No. 80 Tristen Keys

No. 81 Ian Duarte WR/RET

No. 82 Trent Thomas TE

No. 85 CJ Edwards DL

No. 87 Kedric Golston II DL

No. 87 Luca Wolfe TE

No. 90 Chaz Coleman DE

No. 93 Jordan Norman DE

No. 95 JJ Finch DL

No. 97 Hezekiah Harris DL

No. 97 Cooper Ranvier PK

No. 98 Breeze Carter DL

Tennessee was in helmets, shorts and jerseys for the first day of workouts and Josh Heupel spoke to members of the media who were on hand afterwards.

“Good to be back out on the field. We’ve had a really good winter. Some changes in the building, staff and players as well. I think 46 new players here on our roster, uh, heading into to this season,” the coach said. “It’s been a really good winter. Today was the start of what we’re doing on the field during the course of spring ball. Got the guys back, nine days off of spring ball. Got them going today and it was good effort, good energy. And we’ll continue to progress with another practice tomorrow as well.

Excited about the effort and the attitude that these guys had. The strength gains, the speed gains, the size that they’ve added during the course of our winter offseason. And now you get a chance to get into the fundamentals, technique and the scheme and the growth that we’re going need there as well. Looking forward to it with these guys.”

Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge was clearly speaking with a recruit on FaceTime during stretches as the recruiting grind never stops. UT Martin transfer tight end Drake Martinez officially signed with Tennessee and is expected to be on the practice field later this week after committing in January.