Tennessee DC Jim Knowles addresses tackling, installs, more

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met the media Thursday after the third spring practice session to discuss where his defense is three days into spring practice as installs and fundamental work continues

How would you evaluate the first couple of days of spring trying to obviously install your system, but just be out there in the practice field with the drills that you wanna rep?

Yeah, I think it’s progressed pretty well. The install, what we’ve been able to teach during the winter, nothing has been full speed, but with the staff that I was able to bring and having a few players that have been with me before, I think the install is really ahead of schedule. Today was the first day we get to see anything full speed. So the individual player evaluation is still a long way, but I’m happy with the progress we’ve made so far.

You obviously don’t have to coach a position right now a hundred percent. When you’re walking around at practice, what’s your process? Are you looking at individual players, at drills? What are you kinda stowing up in the back of your mind to evaluate later?

Yeah, most of it is individual players. I’m trying to learn the players, what they do well, what they need to work on. Obviously when you structure a defense in the beginning it becomes less about what I know and more about what the guys can do. So when I walk around a lot, I’m really doing those individual evaluations, trying to get to know the players.

What are two or three things that you feel like you guys need to get done during the course of spring? What’s sort of the to-do list and, and what does it need to happen for you guys to say this was a good spring for, for this defense?

We need to put the players in as many different positions or situations so we can learn what they do best. That’s the first thing. And really the overall installation of the scheme and the learning involved and the teaching, that’s second. You wanna make sure that they understand the concepts. So learn what they can do, understand the concepts, and then it’s just building that culture where the guys believe that when they take the field, that they’re in control of the game. It’s that building confidence that’s really important.

I know that you’ve, you’ve done this multiple times in terms of installing the spring different places. Is every situation uniquely different? Is there something different about this? Or is there some standards that you’ve kind of built through the last three or four times doing this that, that you really lean on?

In the past, there was a lot of similarities with getting these installs done and getting things accomplished. I think it’s changed a lot with the transfer portal. The fact that here, I was able to bring some coaches with me. This is different. The fact that we have coaches who already understand the system and what we like to do, and then we have a few players that have been in it, that’s unique having been in that before. I think it gives us really a step up. I know there were some struggles last year on defense, but even the year before they were pretty good. We’re not starting at ground zero. I mean there are players here that remain here who have experienced success, so that makes this situation different also.

It seems to be important to you that you know what each player can do well. You said that it– During your career, was there any point where you sort of learned the value of a specialized skill set with a player that, that really mattered?

When I was at Duke, I really began to learn how critical that was. When you’re in a situation where you may not be as physically talented as your opponents, you have to really put the players in the right position so that they can succeed. I think up to that point in my career, it was a lot of, “This is how I do it, and this is what we’re gonna do.” And then I started to really get into that individual, what that player does best and how I can put him in position to succeed. Also with the mindset of change of being adaptable and based on the type of players that you have. And then even more so when I moved to the Big 12 because at the time everybody was taking a lot of deep shots and really throwing the ball all over the place. between… starting at Duke and really to the Big 12 where I had to learn to adjust…

players, but also based on what the league is like and what you’re gonna face. A lot of guys get in trouble, I think as coaches, as you get older in your career, ’cause you just say, “Well, this is the way I’m gonna do it, and everybody’s gonna do it this way, and this is what I know.” That constant learning process of the individual, also what you face, and that’s when it’s really starting to change and being kinda correct.

What does Amari Campbell do well, and how critical is he at a leadership position at linebacker to kinda accelerate? You talk about having coaches with familiarity. He’s one of those guys that obviously can impact a lot of players.

Amari was the quarterback in the defense for us last year, so he knows the system inside and out. He has things he has to get better at his tackling in open space. We’ve been able to study those things to start to give him an advantage to get better. But in terms of what he– that’s already his strong room, right? The linebacker room is really strong. So, just an example, like pre-practice when we’re going through some adjustments and things that we may not see against our offense, right? You gotta kinda throw some things in there throughout spring that you’re not seeing against the offense ’cause you know they’re coming. And we faced a situation. Amari wasn’t in there. He was standing back with me, and the linebacker that was in there didn’t get the check right. Amari’s like, “Hey, man, you want me to get in there and do it for him?” I was like, “You gotta let them learn.” But he could see it happening and understands what, what the check needed to be. So that’s a big advantage.

I’m curious from a, from a physicality standpoint i-in becoming a better tackling team, I’m sure that’s been, that is a point of emphasis when you’re evaluating. How do you go about becoming a better tackling team in this day and age we’re in? How do you practice that?

Well, we do have the advantage of the video, and Coach Bonamego on special teams who has really studied it. He was able to go back to all our current players and the players who transferred and break down all their tackles or missed tackles over the course of their career. And you kinda put them into categories of how they missed, why they missed, what they did well. So you can build like an individual tackling reel and teach for each player, which is really unique. And then, we don’t tackle anybody in practice, right? So you have to really be coaching body position, and it becomes more of a mental game. And I try to teach the guys like, “You have to mentally tackle,” you know what I mean? Something has to click in your brain that as you go to approach that ball carrier or receiver, what’s your technique gonna be in this particular situation? And we try to evaluate that on film just to get them into the right body position based on where the ball is on the field.

What’s the support structure? Am I inside? Am I outside? All those things change your leverage and how you’re gonna approach the tackle. It’s not really a tackle, right? So you’re just trying to coach fit position and talking to the player and saying, “Okay, when you’re able, to show ’em the film, break it down positionally, what kind of tackle would you have used right here in this situation? What were you thinking?” And see if it clicks in their mind, because a lot of guys early on, they just run around, right?

So you’re trying to coach the actual tackle even though it didn’t happen more from just a position and a mental standpoint.

A follow-up to that. Did you say it’s every tackle Is it every career tackle for every player?

Yep. Every career tackle for every player. And all their misses. You can put them into categories on the ones that were successful and why they were successful. The ones that weren’t, why they weren’t. So you can show each guy has their own tackling reel throughout their career. So you’re able to show ’em the different situations, where the ball was on the field, what kind of play was it, what type of tackle you used or what you didn’t use and could have done.

And that’s Coach Bono really. He does a great job with that. When I came here, he had a whole tackling report he did all along with the individual cutups, so you can sit there and watch. And we really need to use that. Didn’t have quite as much a chance this year, but in the future, you need to use that in your decisions you’re making on the transfer portal. You know what I’m saying? Because you can watch the player on film, but when you have an individual tackling breakdown, because the job of the defense is to stop the ball, to get guys on the ground.

So it’s really an ultimate evaluator when you’re looking at transfer profiles. The speed of the game and how things happened and where they missed and why they missed. And you make decisions on is that something we can fix?

Because tackling is like stripping the ball, right? I mean, like some guy, you see the guys that are like naturally good that, you’re trying to coach that technique to strip the ball. Some guys are just really good at it. Same thing with tackling. Ireally picked up at Oklahoma State because we had a lot of wrestlers. Like wrestlers get people on the ground. So that wrestling, that kind of background, can help in your recruiting or your decisions also.

Is tackling in practice ever gonna be an option again in the, how the game is now?

I don’t think so. I mean, you may have a couple live situations. You know, I’m sure Coach Heupel will put us in some live tackling situations, but you don’t do it that much because you’re trying to save the player on both sides, offense and defense. And also, even when you’re live against your own team, you’re not gonna cut tackle or tackle low. So that can build bad habits. If I’m a guy you see in the game, guys are gonna pull the trigger, shoot the guy, cut a guy.

Even when you’re going live against your own offense, you’re not gonna do that. So it’s a difficult proposition. I’m glad we’ve adjusted to it for the health of the player. But now you have to get creative in how you teach them all these things with, having these tackling breakdowns, and these drills. And then coaching, even in a non-tackling situation, your body position.

And asking the player, like you can put the film up there, “Okay, what kind of tackle were you gonna use right here? He says one thing, but your body is not in a great position to use that tackle. So I think that’s the best you can do. It’s good for the game. I makes it a, a more difficult, but as coaches, we have to adjust to that.