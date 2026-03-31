With everything on the line, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy delivered

Jermod McCoy’s 40-yard dash at Tennessee’s Pro Day on Tuesday was arguably the most anticipated run of the pre-draft for NFL scouts and coaches.

And McCoy answered the bell with a blistering time of 4.38 seconds according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That was the consistent number amount all the NFL scouts. The former Tennessee cornerback, who missed the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, had not been seen running other than one social media clip last week.

Sub 4.4 40 for @Jermodmccoy



First round 🔒



See you at the @nfldraft 📈 pic.twitter.com/8910AdipHQ — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 31, 2026

‘He did a great job testing which we all anticipated’

Following the run, one NFL representative said he didn’t need to see McCoy do anything else. McCoy continued his workout doing defensive back drills and anything he was asked.

Everything for McCoy was built around Tuesday at Tennessee’s Pro Day and the Texas native definitely showed out. In addition to the 4.38 in the 40, McCoy had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

“He looked like Jermod out there today from his 40 to vertical jump. He did a great job testing which we all anticipated,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It was great to see him back at 100%, dealing with the adversity of last year and everything that he had to do to get back. I’m just really proud of how he handled that process and ultimately how he performed today. He set himself up to have a great draft.”

McCoy didn’t speak with the media after the event as he headed straight to meet with NFL teams. He will now begin to set up his visits to NFL teams as everyone was waiting to see his work out.

McCoy confirmed at the NFL combine back in February that he was cleared to play late last season but wasn’t ready.

“I got cleared,” McCoy said at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to ESPN. “I was doing everything, practicing, everything. I just didn’t feel ready yet.”

He was ready to work out in February at the combine, but his team of trainers and coaches advised him to wait spending the extra five weeks to continue to build to Tuesday to show his best with everything on the line.

The plan paid off big time for McCoy, who further cemented his status as a first round pick in the draft which starts on April 23rd in Pittsburgh.

ESPN’s latest NFL Draft prediction for Jermod McCoy

ESPN’s Matt Miller had McCoy as the No. 12 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys in his seven-round mock draft on Monday, describing McCoy’s 2024 tape as “elite.”

“The 6-foot-1, 188-pound McCoy profiles as a physical outside cornerback with smooth moving skills in phase,” Miller wrote. “He would have been my top cornerback in the 2025 class if he had been draft-eligible.”

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah also has McCoy projected to Dallas at pick No. 12. Mel Kiper Jr. has McCoy as the top cornerback on his draft board.