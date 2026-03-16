How Tennessee is dealing with Rodney Garner's absence to start spring drills

The Tennessee football team is without Rodney Garner — one of it’s loudest, most stern and most experienced voices on the practice field to start spring practice.

The veteran defensive line coach is not with the Vols as he recovers from an off-season medical procedure. Garner was in the office some last week, but he has only been doing zooms with his position groups in meetings.

Following Monday’s practice, head coach Josh Heupel said that Garner remains involved with every position group meeting off the field and on the field, LEO’s coach Andrew Jackson is handling things on the field in Garner’s absence. Defensive analyst Lorenzo Neal is also helping Jackson with the defensive line.

Garner was retained by Knowles in January and Garner received a raise paying him a million dollars a year to coach Tennessee’s defensive line.

“Rodney Garner’s a legend, so I’m going to start right there,” said Knowles. “He’s really a legend when it comes to coaching the D-line. And an SEC legend. I think he’s extremely well-known, and when you watch him, he coaches his players very hard, but he loves them right after that.

“That’s a unique combination. That’s how I like to be — challenge them, work them hard, but make sure they know that you care about them. He’s all about that.”

Andrew Jackson joined he Tennessee staff in January coming with Knowles from Penn State. Jackson cited Knowles commitment to him when he went through a difficult time in the passing of his mother as a reason he would go whether Knowles went.

“I know you guys see him, like, between the lines – looks like a crusty old man,” Jackson said. “But he actually has a big personality. He’s one of the more funny people I’ve ever been around. Good person. Good human being. Gets it. Loves what he does. Loves teaching. He’s just a perfect leader of men.”

There’s no timetable for Garner’s return to the field this spring.