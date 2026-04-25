Joshua Josephs drafted by Washington Commanders in fifth round of NFL Draft out of Tennessee

EDGE Joshua Josephs heard his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft when the Washington Commanders selected the former Tennessee defensive standout in the fifth round with the 147th overall pick.

A native of Kennesaw, Georgia, Josephs spent his college career developing into one of Tennessee’s most disruptive defenders along the edge. After arriving in Knoxville as a highly regarded prospect out of high school, Josephs quickly carved out a role in the Vols’ defensive front and steadily grew into a key piece of the pass rush.

Josephs showcased his ability to pressure the quarterback throughout his career, using his explosiveness off the edge and active hands to create problems for opposing offensive tackles. Josephs quick first step and relentless motor allowed him to generate consistent pressure while also showing the ability to hold up against the run.

During his time in Knoxville, Josephs continued to develop as a complete defender, displaying improved technique and versatility along Tennessee’s defensive front. Josephs ability to rush the passer and disrupt plays in the backfield made him a valuable part of the Vols’ defense. Josephs was productive and disruptive coming off the edge for the Vols as Josephs racked up 104 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, six forced fumbles, and nine pass breakups in his career.

About this year’s NFL Draft Featuring Joshua Josephs

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.