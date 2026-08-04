Could Tennessee football add a 5-for-5 player? What Josh Heupel said

Josh Heupel did not dismiss the possibility of Tennessee football adding a player who is deemed eligible from recent court rulings for players in the class of 2022.

“In exploration some of the details and what it is all going to look like still,” Heupel said. “But looking at those things.”

Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado has granted a class-wide preliminary injunction that requires the NCAA to declare eligible all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted four seasons of eligibility this spring, according to documents obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos.

The NCAA responded to Friday’s rulings in a letter to membership on Saturday, stating the ruling “plainly lacks the authority to undermine the House injunction, which all of the plaintiffs in the Colorado case are bound by, including the roster limits and revenue share cap.”

The NCAA is expected to appeal the injunction.

“Schools and coaches must make their own independent decisions, but an injunction is intended to be short in duration, and the NCAA intends to appeal it on an expedited basis,” the governing body wrote in the letter to membership.

On3’s Pete Nakos contributed to this report



