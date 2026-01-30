Tennessee Football's Star Thomas, Tyre West late adds to Panini Senior Bowl roster

Tennessee running back Star Thomas and defensive lineman Tyre West have been added as late participants for the prestigious 2026 Panini Senior Bowl this weekend.

The duo will join fellow Volunteer teammates Jalen McMurray, Bryson Eason and Colton Hood down in Mobile for Saturday’s showcase that’ set to be played at 2:30 p.m. ET from South Alabama’ Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

West joined the all-star roster earlier this week and made it in for the last couple of practices. It is unclear whether Thomas will get a practice in before the game on Saturday. The five Volunteers in the Senior Bowl are the most since Tennessee had five participants in 2022.

Thomas concluded his collegiate career in orange with the Vols as a sixth-year senior in 2025 after stops at New Mexico State (2022-23), Duke (2024) and JUCO’s Coffeyville Community College (2020-21).

For much of the season, Thomas was the second option behind DeSean Bishop in the Tennessee backfield. He rushed for 595 yards on 104 attempts, averaging 5.7 yards per carry to go along with seven touchdowns. Thomas also hauled in 11 passes for 116 yards and two additional scores.

As a Division I running back, Thomas totaled 2,577 yards on 507 carries (5.1 YPC) with 23 touchdowns. Thomas also combined to catch 61 passes for 613 yards with eight more touchdowns through the air throughout his career.

A four-year senior, West played in 47 career games for the Vols with 64 tackles, 10 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. As a senior, West registered 22 tackles, four sacks and seven TFLs while facing one fumble that was recovered by Joshua Josephs for a touchdown against Mississippi State.

West logged a career-high 251 snaps in 2025 to follow 201 snaps as a junior, 296 snaps as a sophomore and 157 snaps as a true freshman in 2022. West also took part in the American Bowl earlier this month.

His best game as a senior was on the road against the Bulldogs when West tallied a pair of sacks, two TFLs and three tackles total – adding to the forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown. West also recorded two TFLs on the road at Florida in the win over the Gators.

All five Volunteers will be on the National Team roster, coached by Philadelphia Eagles senior defensive assistant Clint Hurtt. Eason will wear jersey No. 20 in the ballgame while Hood will showcase No. 27 and McMurray No. 24. Neither West nor Thomas have been issued jersey numbers yet, per the Senior Bowl website.