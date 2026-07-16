Mailbag podcast -- Answering your Tennessee, football, basketball and recruiting questions

In the Thursday edition of the mailbag podcast, Brent Hubbs, Austin Price, Mike Wilson and Grant Ramey discuss a variety of topics from your questions.

One of those is what story have you covered that you would go back and cover again. What Vol would have had a great career had it not been for injuries? We also discuss the basketball roster, Josh Elander’s baseball roster assembly as well as your football questions with fall camp less than three weeks away.

Why a nondescript warehouse was important to Tennessee’s Adidas reveal plan

The light gray brick building on the corner of North Broadway and Wells Avenue is inconspicuous enough.

A royal blue canopy running along the building’s south-facing side and its long parking lot is the lone distinguishing exterior trait.

But for a week at the end of May, HP Video turned into a bustling hive of activity as Tennessee athletics took over the facility to prepare for a massive undertaking: its brand launch with Adidas.

Tennessee athletes pulled into the parking lot daily, stepping out of their cars clad in Adidas clothing. A videographer stood atop a 12-foot ladder filming the drive in and the walk in.

Anyone walking by could have noticed — and that was fine. No one could have seen what was really going on inside the building.

“We picked the warehouse because we knew we would keep it a little more secretive and, hopefully, our fan base would not be peeking through the windows,” said Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletics director and chief marketing officer.

For more check out the whole feature from Mike Wilson.