Tennessee basketball game time, TV set for Michigan matchup in Elite Eight

CHICAGO — Tennessee basketball will play for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 6 seed Vols (25-11) play No. 1 seed Michigan (34-3) in the Elite Eight on Sunday (2:15 p.m. ET, CBS) at the United Center in Chicago.

The Wolverines eliminated No. 4 seed Alabama 90-77 in the first game in Chicago on Friday. The Vols beat No. 2 seed Iowa State to advance.

Tennessee is in the Elite Eight for the third straight season after having only one trip to the Elite Eight in program history.

The Vols have a 5-7 record against Michigan in program history. It has lost three straight meetings in the NCAA Tournament to the Wolverines, including a 76-68 loss in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee basketball NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight in 2024 and 2025, going as deep in the tournament as only one other team in UT history. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023 for two of the 10 appearances in program history.

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the first seven tournament appearances under coach Rick Barnes.

They were a No. 2 seed in 2019, 2024 and 2025. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. They lost in the second round in both seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 28 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached three Elite Eights and has never been to a Final Four.