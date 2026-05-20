Tennessee golf advances to NCAA championships

Tennessee’s men’s golf team rallied in round three of the Bryan NCAA Regionals to advance to the NCAA Championships in California. Volquest caught up with Tennessee head coach Brennan Webb to talk about how gutsy of a performance his team showed on Tuesday.

“All I have asked of these guys is to just play till the end and they definitely did that today,” Webb said.

Senior Josh Hill carried this team for the two days and finished third overall with a three round score of 14 under par. Webb was so proud of Hill, who had his career low round of 66 in round two this morning when everyone else seemingly went in reverse. He kept his team in it.

“So proud of him,” Webb said. “Nobody works harder than him and to see him have the week he had this week at the most important time of the year really makes me happy for him.”

Hill was so proud of the performance.

“It was an awesome couple days,” Hill said. “Felt good to really help them out and keep our goal possible. After Bruce made that 10 today it didn’t look good for a while but the way the boys dug deep today was so awesome and really shows what we’re made of heading into nationals.”

Tennessee finished the first round in 4th place. After the second round this morning they were back in 6th outside the cut line with the top five teams moving on. A third round 66 from fellow senior Lance Simpson proved pivotal. Simpson played 11 holes in the middle of the round in 8 under.

“The guy didn’t want his career to end today I guess,” Webb said. “Josh and him are getting to end their career with their 3rd straight appearance at the ncaa finals. Leaving a great legacy, but not done yet.”

Simpson looked up and knew his team needed him and he hit the gas.

“It was a grind just heading into the day with it being 36 holes,” Simpson told Volquest. “I didn’t get off to the best start but knew if I stayed patient birdies would roll in. Heading into that last round I knew I had to make something happen and hit a few close on that final 9 which was pretty awesome. I’m super pumped for the team and for Webb to go back to nationals 3 years in a row now.”

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We’re heading back to Carlsbad for the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive season! pic.twitter.com/glBGHOUWAi — Tennessee Golf (@Vol_Golf) May 20, 2026

This is the third straight season that Tennessee will play at La Costa in Carlsbad, California.