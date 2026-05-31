Tennessee golf in position after 36 holes at NCAA Championships

Tennessee’s men’s golf team shot 1-under as a team and sits at 3-over and in 14th place through 36 holes in Carlsbad, California at the NCAA Championships. Volquest caught up with head coach Brennan Webb to get his thoughts on Saturday.

“I mean, a really important round of golf,” Webb said. “It’s almost imperative that you make the top 15 after 36 holes to have a chance to make match play because the advantage of playing that 3rd round in the morning tomorrow, as opposed to having to play another round in the afternoon when the wind picks up. So just happy with the guys, the grind that they showed. They got it done today without their best stuff and and really fought all the way to the end.”

Senior Lance Simpson fired a 1-under 71 today. Junior Bruce Murphy fought back after yesterday’s 80 with a 1-under 71. All five players were in play down the stretch and that was comforting.



“I think it’s so advantageous to have all 5 guys in play and to know if someone makes a bogey or double or even you look at Chase (Kyes) obviously struggled those last 2 holes, it didn’t hurt us tremendously because all those other guys had stuck with it and fought. It was great to see Bruce bounced back after obviously disappointing day for him yesterday and Jackson making a birdie there at the end and a bunch of solid pars. So, really cool to see, and I think they’ll be able to get after it tomorrow morning now.”



The top 15 after tomorrow, advance on to a 4th round where the top-8 will advance to match play. What type of position does Webb think his team needs after tomorrow to be in position for the possibility of match play?



“I think with as much volatility as there is when you’re counting four shots, I think just having a tee time for that 4th round, you’ve got a shot to get to get into match play,” Webb said. “And that’s the goal starting the week, and certainly it will continue to be our goal now.”

Tennessee sits seven shots back of being inside the top-8 with one guaranteed round left. Earning two rounds would give them a real opportunity.