Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel checks on in-state prospects on Monday

The College Football Calendar is wide open currently, and while Tennessee is hosting transfer portal prospects, the contact period for high school prospects opened on Monday as well.

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel made time between meeting with transfer portal prospects to check in on prospects at Westview High School in Martin (Tenn.).

The school is home to standout defensive back Miles Brown, four-star athlete Asa Barnes, and 2028 standout Quarterback Graham Simpson.

Simpson is the younger brother of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, but he does not currently hold an offer from the Vols.

Brown posted a photo from his visit with Heupel earlier today on social media.

Tennessee offered Brown during a camp on campus in June, after he had s trong showing in front of the staff.

“It is great,” Brown told Volquest of the offer. “I have always looked up to a school like Tennessee, so it is just great hearing this news. Really it is a dream come true. You always dream about this stuff so for it to come true is great. This place is just great, so to be a part of it would be so special.”

“The atmosphere is great, and I know they have a great education system and graduate a lot of kids,” the fast-rising prospect said. “You always want to be able to get an education and obviously they are good at football.”

The Vols offered offered Barnes during the same visit.

“It means a lot,” Barnes said of getting the offer from the Vols. “It means that people have recognized me and it gives me more opportunities to go out and be great. That is what it is really all about. It means the world to me. It is the home town, and I know a lot of people that went to Tennessee. Putting on for the home state feels good.”

Brown is slated to return to campus later this month for one of Tennessee's upcoming Junior Days.






