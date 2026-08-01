Tennessee position preview: The secondary

For the Tennessee secondary, it’s out with he old and in with the new as the defensive back field has undergone a complete makeover.

And by complete, it’s complete. Tennessee has two new coaches in the backend of the defense in veterans Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones. Both have worked with Jim Knowles in their careers.

On the roster, there are 8 transfer newcomers and there are some looking for a fresh start.

Returning safety Edrees Farooq is enjoying a fresh start and left spring practice as one of the top two safeties along with transfer TJ Metcalf.

Tre Poteet has put himself in position the third corner based on his play and a fresh start.

Ty Redmond developed throughout the season as a freshman last year and continued to show that development throughout the spring. Auburn transfer Kayin Lee is thought to be the starter opposite of Redmond.

At the nickel spot Qua Moss is being counted on heavily to be the guy. Tennessee will search for his back up in training camp.

Last season

It started with bad news on the injury front and continued all season on the production front. Jermod McCoy never played a snap. Rickey Gibson was lost in the first half of the season opener against Syracuse. The whole Boo Carter deal was a fiasco that wasn’t handled well. Moving Willie Martinez from corners to safeties, and promoting Earnest Thomas to handle the cornerbacks didn’t work well.

Tennessee’s safety play was average with too many missed tackles.

Now the arrival of Colton Hood was a huge help to the secondary and where would they have been without Hood, who was brought it as a security blanket for both Carter and McCoy. Hood was throught to be a multi-year player at Tennessee but saw his stock soar to the second around of the NFL Draft where he was selected by the Giants. The other story of the secondary last year in a positive way was the growth and development of Ty Redmond. The freshman was forced onto the field after the injury to Gibson and he got better and better as the season progressed.

But the reality is that Tennessee gave up too many big plays and didn’t make enough plays with seven interceptions.

By the numbers

17 Number of PBU’s by returning Vols from a year ago. Ty Redmond had twelve of them 14 Number of newcomers in the secondary for 2026 15 Number of 30+ yard pass plays given up a season ago. Six went for touchdowns

The room

TJ Metcalf — Sr, 6-1, 205

Tre Poteat — So, 6-0, 192

Ty Redmond — So, 6-3, 200

Qua Moss — Sr, 5-10, 188

Jadais Richard — Sr, 6-1, 202

Dejuan Lane — Jr, 6-2, 215

Kayin Lee — Sr, 5-11, 190

Edrees Farooq — Jr, 6-0, 202

Tevis Metcalf — R-So, 5-10, 202

Jamyan Theodore — Fr, 6-0, 173

Sidney Walton — So, 6-1, 197

Dylan Lewis — So, 6-0, 197

Tim Merritt — So, 6-1, 194

Isaiah Hardge — R-Jr, 5-10, 182

Javonte Smith — Fr, 6-0, 183

Joel Wyatt — Fr, 6-4, 210

Zay Anderson — Fr, 6-0, 175

Jowell Combay — Fr, 6-1, 188

KJ McClain — Fr, 6-0, 188

DJ Burks — R-Sr, 6-0, 196

Steele Katina — R-So, 6-1, 193

Jackson Matthews — R-So, 6-0, 196