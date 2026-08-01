Volquest
Tennessee position preview: The secondary
For the Tennessee secondary, it’s out with he old and in with the new as the defensive back field has undergone a complete makeover.
And by complete, it’s complete. Tennessee has two new coaches in the backend of the defense in veterans Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones. Both have worked with Jim Knowles in their careers.
On the roster, there are 8 transfer newcomers and there are some looking for a fresh start.
Returning safety Edrees Farooq is enjoying a fresh start and left spring practice as one of the top two safeties along with transfer TJ Metcalf.
Tre Poteet has put himself in position the third corner based on his play and a fresh start.
Ty Redmond developed throughout the season as a freshman last year and continued to show that development throughout the spring. Auburn transfer Kayin Lee is thought to be the starter opposite of Redmond.
At the nickel spot Qua Moss is being counted on heavily to be the guy. Tennessee will search for his back up in training camp.
Last season
It started with bad news on the injury front and continued all season on the production front. Jermod McCoy never played a snap. Rickey Gibson was lost in the first half of the season opener against Syracuse. The whole Boo Carter deal was a fiasco that wasn’t handled well. Moving Willie Martinez from corners to safeties, and promoting Earnest Thomas to handle the cornerbacks didn’t work well.
Tennessee’s safety play was average with too many missed tackles.
Now the arrival of Colton Hood was a huge help to the secondary and where would they have been without Hood, who was brought it as a security blanket for both Carter and McCoy. Hood was throught to be a multi-year player at Tennessee but saw his stock soar to the second around of the NFL Draft where he was selected by the Giants. The other story of the secondary last year in a positive way was the growth and development of Ty Redmond. The freshman was forced onto the field after the injury to Gibson and he got better and better as the season progressed.
But the reality is that Tennessee gave up too many big plays and didn’t make enough plays with seven interceptions.
By the numbers
|17
|Number of PBU’s by returning Vols from a year ago. Ty Redmond had twelve of them
|14
|Number of newcomers in the secondary for 2026
|15
|Number of 30+ yard pass plays given up a season ago. Six went for touchdowns
The room
TJ Metcalf — Sr, 6-1, 205
Tre Poteat — So, 6-0, 192
Ty Redmond — So, 6-3, 200
Qua Moss — Sr, 5-10, 188
Jadais Richard — Sr, 6-1, 202
Dejuan Lane — Jr, 6-2, 215
Kayin Lee — Sr, 5-11, 190
Edrees Farooq — Jr, 6-0, 202
Tevis Metcalf — R-So, 5-10, 202
Jamyan Theodore — Fr, 6-0, 173
Sidney Walton — So, 6-1, 197
Dylan Lewis — So, 6-0, 197
Tim Merritt — So, 6-1, 194
Isaiah Hardge — R-Jr, 5-10, 182
Javonte Smith — Fr, 6-0, 183
Joel Wyatt — Fr, 6-4, 210
Zay Anderson — Fr, 6-0, 175
Jowell Combay — Fr, 6-1, 188
KJ McClain — Fr, 6-0, 188
DJ Burks — R-Sr, 6-0, 196
Steele Katina — R-So, 6-1, 193
Jackson Matthews — R-So, 6-0, 196
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