Tennessee junior Caleb Herring entering the transfer portal

Tennessee LEO Caleb Herring will not return to Rocky Top for the 2026 season. The junior is entering the transfer portal. He announced the decision on his instagram on Friday afternoon.

Herring finished the year with 14 tackles which includes 4 sacks and 2 TFL’s.

Herring had a sack and a TFL against Georgia and he had 2 sacks at Mississippi State. Herring only recorded 3 tackles the last four games.

The 6-5, 245 pound rush end finished his career with 25 tackles which includes 5 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss.

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to m

any schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.