Tennessee 'just felt like home' to Kansas State transfer DB Qua Moss as he commits to the Vols

Tennessee has landed its first commitment from the transfer portal in Kansas State defensive back Qua Moss. The standout prospect detailed the commitment with Volquest.

“Just seeing everything here was outstanding,” Moss told Volquest of what made Tennessee right for him. “It just felt like home as soon as I got here. Everything was just a loving environment. I am so grateful for that.”

Moss quickly connected with the newest members coaching staff on Rocky Top, including Jim Knowles, Anthony Poindexter and Michael Hunter, and they made him feel comfortable.

“When I tell you everybody is just cool people, like everybody was just having fun and having a good time, and that was for all three of them,” Moss said. “Basically, you know, they just came in with me and everybody is new and getting to know each other, but the conversations were great. There no awkard conversations or anything like that. They were like big brothers to me. They give me advice on everything and were just laughing and having a good time. I feel like I just built a really strong connection with them in 24 hours.”

The program Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel has built also played a crucial role.

“It was amazing,” Moss said of Heupel. “I did my research and everything. I know Tennessee has an established program, and they get DBs drafted. They have multiple first round DBs coming through here. This is one of the schools that is DBU. I am going to showcased to the Head Coach what I have, and I am going to get my starting spot and take my team to the SEC Championship.”

The football fit was a key factor for Moss as well.

“I will probably do a lot of the same things I did well at Kansas State. But here, I am going to be playing Nickel and Cornerback, too, because I am versatile, so they want me to play multiple positions for them.”

“It is crazy,” Moss said of the excitement level. “I am through the roof right now. I am fixing to showcase what I got. I am fixing to show the whole world what I bring. I know people may not be excited because I am ranked as the number fifteen cornerback in the portal and from Kansas State. The reason, I am the number fifteen portal in the safety is because of publicity. People have more publicity than me, but my stats are better. I think I have one of the lowest rated completion percentages when throwing my way. Everybody is fixing to see.”