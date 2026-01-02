Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteers redshirt sophomore place kicker Max Gilbert is entering the transfer portal, Volquest has learned.

Gilbert finished this season 14 of 19 on field goal attempts, however, Gilbert had multiple untimely misses throughout the course of the season, including a game-winning attempt against Georgia, and most recently, Gilbert missed a first half field goal against Illinois, which turned out to be crucial, as the Vols fell by two points in the Music City Bowl.

Over the course of his career in Knoxville, Gilbert was a perfect 118 of 118 on point after attempts, while making 34 of 45 field goal tries. During the 2024 season, he went 20 of 26, while going 14 of 19 this fall. Gilbert’s career long of 53 yards came this season against ETSU.

Gilbert will have two years of eligibility left at the next school of his choosing.

Thank you Vol Nation! 🧡 Will forever cherish and love the people and the place! pic.twitter.com/1FkKSfmDoO — Max Gilbert (@maxgilbs7) January 2, 2026

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.