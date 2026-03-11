ESPN: Tennessee Lady Vols are a 'no brainer' for NCAA Tournament, even at 16-13

Charlie Creme knew the question was coming when the ESPN women’s basketball bracketologist was on a conference all with reporters Monday afternoon.

How is Tennessee, with a 16-13 record, so comfortably in his NCAA Tournament bracket projection? After all, when the Lady Vols were a No. 11 seed in 2019, their lowest seed in program history, it came after they won 19 games.

“I don’t have a lot of good answers,” Creme said. “I’ve been asked this probably a half a dozen times in the last week or so: ‘How can they possibly be in the field even with that number of wins and the way they’ve played in the last month and change?’”

Lady Vols have lost seven straight, 10 of 12

That last month and change has seen Tennessee lose seven straight games and 10 of the last 12, capped off with a one-and-done stay in the SEC Tournament after a loss to No. 11-seed Alabama.

Still, Creme has the Lady Vols projected as a No. 8 seed, matched up with No. 9 Syracuse in the first round, opposite of No. 1 UCLA and No. 16 California Baptist.

Despite the struggles and being only three games above .500, Tennessee is still ranked No. 22 in the NET with a 5-11 record in Quad 1 games. The Lady Vols are No. 7 in strength of schedule, according to BartTorvik.com.

“Strength of schedule is definitely one nicety on their resume,” Creme said. “Five Quad 1 wins is still good. My answer to that question though is always if you don’t think they should be in the field — and I hope the committee’s kind of asking themselves this too — just look at the bubble teams.”

‘It does cause me stomach pains, some shortness of breath and certainly some lack of sleep’

On Monday, Creme was looking at Nebraska — ranked No. 28 in the NET, 1-10 in Quad 1 games and projected to be a No. 11 seed playing in the First Four in his latest bracket — and others on the dividing line of the 68-team field.

“Look at the teams in the No. 10-seed range,” he said. “Is Tennessee better than Nebraska, Arizona State, Princeton if they end up being an at large team. Clemson? Virginia? And I think right down the line, the answer to that question is yes, (the Lady Vols) are better.”

Even if it’s hard to see with in the midst of the current skid, which Creme chalked up to a schedule “backloaded with the heavies of the SEC,” making the Lady Vols a hard team to evaluate less than a week away from Selection Sunday.

“But I come back to that original question I asked myself,” Creme said, “ … are they better than those teams? And I think if you watch any amount of basketball, the answer is certainly yes.”

“I have (Nebraska) in and I don’t feel real good about it,” he added. “They’ve one Quad 1 win. They have a losing record against the top 100. They’ve had as bad of February as Tennessee did, but they lost some games in there that aren’t as good as the competition that Tennessee was playing.

“So I look at that and I say, ‘Is Tennessee’s (resume) better than Nebraska’s?’ And if I’ve got Nebraska in, well, then Tennessee’s a no-brainer, even though they only have 16 wins.”

And even if it’s keeping him up at night.

“It does cause me stomach pains,” Creme joked, “some shortness of breath and certainly some lack of sleep thinking about it … Tennessee’s knocking around between my ears quite a bit.”