What Kim Caldwell said about Lady Vols roster rebuild in the NCAA Transfer Portal

What Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell said Tuesday at the Big Orange Caravan stop in Chattanooga, discussing the complete roster overhaul her Tennessee basketball program went through over the last month:

The last month for the Lady Vols, building a new roster and coaching staff

“It’s been fantastic. It’s been a breath of fresh air. We’re really excited about it. We’re excited about the players we’ve had on campus, the way our staff has hit the ground running. I think when people invest in you when things aren’t so great, you know what their intentions are. And we brought in players that are very hungry and have a chip on their shoulder and have something to prove, which really matches my mindset. So we’re really excited.”

If she went into the offseason expecting this much roster change and turnover for the Lady Vols

“Yeah, I think we could see it coming. And you start to mentally prepare. And we knew that at this period right now would be a grind. I did not know that we were necessarily going to get it done in three weeks, but I’m happy that we got it and I’m really happy with the players that we signed.”

The Lady Vols bringing in five transfers from other SEC programs

“Yeah, it helps when they know what the SEC is. It’s always a grind once you get a lot of young ones into the SEC. I know it was for me to really see what that beast is and how the wear and tear is. But it’s great. And we went after proven players. We wanted players that produce and it’s great when you have some that have already done it at a high level.”

What aspects of the SEC make it a “beast”

“I think the grind of it, the schedule. I think having not a true off day when you play on Sundays, and then their off day is they’re playing on Mondays. It wears on your body. It’s a physical league. It’s the best players in the country and you have to show up every single night.”

Tennessee AD Danny White talking about the offseason and head coaches taking on a CEO role

“Yeah, I think that it’s ever-changing. And it’s changing for everyone. No matter if you’ve been at this level a long time or not, it’s new for all of us. And making sure that you construct your roster in the right way, and I think that we’ve done that.”

What is that “right way” to build a roster for her program

“I think you need players that fit what we do in a sense of being able to score the ball from the outside and the inside. And the biggest thing for us is, and we told everyone, was heart. We want heart and mentality and having some grit and having some stuff to you. And again, having something to prove and playing with something to prove.”

The NCAA Tournament possibly expanding, if it’s good or bad for the sport

“Yeah, I found out about 38 seconds ago. We have been recruiting nonstop, haven’t had a whole lot of time to think about it. It will definitely be different. Something for us all to try to wrap our heads around.”

New Lady Vols assistant coach Isoken Uzamere balancing coaching the Nigerian national team while also recruiting on the road for Tennessee

“Yeah, she’s great. She has so much energy. She is, again, just such an amazing light of a human being. And for her to be traveling back, take the red eye, anyone that’s taken a red eye knows that that’s a grind. And she’s doing a great job on both ends.”

Why a second year can be tougher than the first for a head coach

“I think your first year is a little bit of a grace year, and you don’t really have your feet under you. And your second year, you get a little taste of reality, and maybe you think it’s going to be, for me personally, maybe it’s going to be the same as year one or year one was easier than it should be. And I think there’s been a lot of people that have echoed that about year two. You got to really maybe make some tough choices to figure out who you want to be in the future.”

What Naomi White brings to the Lady Vols

“She’s an amazing, amazing character human. She can score multiple ways. I mean, the way she shoots it is incredible. She’s made almost 100 threes, and she can put the ball on the floor. They were playing her out of position as a one. We probably won’t play her as a one. And I think her efficiency will go up because of that.”

If the Lady Vols feel like they found their point guard in the portal

“Yeah, we did a lot of comparing with Sam (Samara Spencer) and a lot of film on Sam. And Sam was so huge to us because she was downhill and she could shoot, but she would also pass. And she got really efficient with us, too. So I’m excited about everyone that we brought in, and I’m excited to continue to develop them as well.”

Where Tennessee transfer Jada Eads is in her recovery from a torn ACL

“Yeah, she is ahead of schedule. So she looks really good. She feels really good. I’m excited for her to get here and to start working with our medical staff, our medical team. I can’t put a timeline on it and that’s just not my place to sit here and do that. But confidence wise, she’s ready to go.”

If Eads can play a similar role that Samara Spencer played for the Lady Vols

“Yes. Yeah, I do. A little smaller than Samara, but I think she’s definitely a downhill point guard.”

If she considers this kind of roster rebuild as daunting or as a challenge, the mindset she had with this amount of change

“It was daunting a little bit at the beginning. And then we got off to a really hot start, and we signed a lot of really great caliber players for what we were trying to do early. And then it was kind of fun. It was exciting. It was fun to get to have people on campus and get to learn them and know their families. And once we got the ball rolling, it was better. And we got a little tired at the end. But overall, it was a really great three weeks.”

How the Lady Vols tried to evaluate fit with transfer portal prospects in such a short window of time

“Yeah, the first thing we do is we make a lot of phone calls about the kid — about their character, about their work ethic, about what they value on the floor. We had a whole page of a list of questions we would run through with multiple people in their life to make sure that they checked those boxes before we even picked up the phone. And then when they got to campus, we almost tried to scare them away with how hard we were going to work, that we were going to do two-a-days, that they’re going to be up before the sun, that we’re going to be running. And they had to look me in the face and say that that’s what they wanted to do. And if they said yes to it, thenWe knew that they were our type of player.”

If that’s a process she has always used

“No. It’s something I’ve never done before, so we put that in new this year.”

If that came as a result of last season and how everything played out

“Yeah, and I think it’s also just the way of learning how to utilize the staff. And you have a staff of 13 and let’s put them to work and let’s make sure we’re doing a good job of making sure that we’re all on the same page.”

Gabby Minus sticking with the Lady Vols, her conversations with er during the process

“Gabby was amazing. Every time we talked (she was saying) ‘I’m all in, I’m all in, I’m all in. This is where I want to be.’ And so she was great on that end. And for it to be a, a young kid coming out of high school to be unwavering, and when I say she was unwavering, she did not waver one bit. It’s remarkable. And again, her and Avery Mills, the first ones to the fire, so to speak. It was great.”

If this experience has changed the way she views high school recruiting

“Yeah, we had a short conversation about that as a staff this morning. But I think no, not necessarily because the relationships still need to be there to be able to get them to the portal.”

The Lady Vols adding Kaylene Smikle as a veteran scorer

“Well, yeah, from a veteran standpoint, her numbers are consistent every year that she’s been in college. She is who she is. We’re going to take it as a challenge to try to make her better, but again, throughout her career, she has been very consistent. And so you need somebody like that on a roster surrounded by shooters that can score multiple ways.”

What Harper Peterson brings to the Lady Vols

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing for us is if we’re going to have bigs, then they’ve got to be able to score, or we’re not going to play them. And you got to be able to space that floor and not let people clog the paint, not let people sit in the zone. So that’s what we see out of her, and she can shoot it really well.”