Lady Vols get updated look with new white Adidas uniforms

Tennessee released its white Adidas uniforms on Tuesday, including new looks for women’s basketball, softball and soccer.

The white women’s basketball uniform has Lady Vols in script across the chest, a center-collar Adidas logo and a Summitt Blue and orange piping on the jersey and shorts. The white volleyball jersey, paired with orange shorts, features the Lady Vols script across the chest in Summitt Blue, above orange numbers.

The white softball jersey has Tennessee in script across the chest in orange, outlined in Summitt Blue. The orange number on the front and back is also outlined in Summitt Blue and Summitt Blue piping is on the orange sleeves.

The white soccer jersey features a checkerboard pattern underneath a Lady Vols logo, as well as a Tri-Star logo on the back, above the number.

Orange jerseys for the Lady Vols were released on Monday. The orange women’s basketball uniform feature the Tennessee bold wordmark and more Summitt Blue outline on both the top and shorts.

The orange softball uniforms feature the Tennessee script wordmark, outlined in Summitt Blue and a Lady Vols logo on the left sleeve.

Tennessee releasing new uniforms all week

Summitt Blue alternate uniforms for the Lady Vols will be released Wednesday and Dark Mode alternates are coming on Thursday. Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday.

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

Tennessee’s move to Adidas was made official in a press release last August. Terms of the deal weren’t reported, but the announcement did include the NIL aspect.

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Tennessee’s in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”