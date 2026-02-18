Lady Vols defense or lack of continues to plague them

A familiar theme showed up again for the Lady Vols against a ranked opponent as Kim Caldwell’s club fell 94-81 at Ole Miss.

For all the gnashing of the teeth about the offense, against quality teams it’s been the defense or lack of it that has been in the problem.

In Tennessee’s two wins over ranked opponents, Alabama and Kentucky, the Lady Vols held both teams under 60 points. They lost 65-63 Sunday at home to Texas. In the other six losses to ranked opponents, the Lady Vols have given up 80 points or more in all of them. They have given up 90+ in five of them.

“I think their defense rushed us into some ugly offense early which led to some easy ones for them. Once they realized how easy it was for them to get to the rim they didn’t stop,” Caldwell said.

Ole Miss finished with 42 points in the paint. They were 16 of 25 on lay ups and when they weren’t scoring in the paint, they were getting fouled. Ole Miss was 29 of 36 at the free throw line.

“We wanted to have multiple bodies in the paint. We wanted to load to the ball. We wanted to put multiple people on Coti McMahon (who had 39 points) and we didn’t do that,” Caldwell said.

Tennessee has another quick turnaround as they host Texas A&M Thursday night. The Aggies have struggled all year. They are 10-11 overall and 3-9 in SEC play. It’s a must win for Caldwell’s team and the head coach knows they must improve in the short turn around. Following the Aggies, the Lady Vols close at Oklahoma, at LSU and home to Vanderbilt.

“I think what we saw tonight is just going to continue to happen to us so we just have to keep fixing it. We have to fix our transition defense. We have to fix our play in the post,” Caldwell said.

Talaysia Cooper led the way with 30 points with 16 of them coming in the fourth quarter down 20+ points. Freshman Lauren Hurst had her best night with 16 points as she went 4 of 5 from the three point line. In the post, Zee Spearman struggled going 1 of 11. Tennessee for the third straight game played without freshman point guard Mia Pauldo.