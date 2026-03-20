Can the Lady Vols find their identity to stay alive in March Madness?

The 10th seeded Tennessee Lady Vols have had two weeks off to try to find what’s been eluding them for nearly two months — their defensive identity.

“It hasn’t looked like it should in a month, a month and a half,” head coach Kim Caldwell said of her team’s press and overall defense. “And I think that that’s really been a big part of our problem is we kind of loss our identity and what we want to do.”

The questions is can they find it Friday night against NC State to open the NCAA Tournament (8pm ET, ESPN)

Before Tennessee lost 10 of their last 12 as their schedule got harder. Caldwell’s team had their two best games defensively holding Alabama to 59 points on the road and Kentucky to 58 points at home. That same Alabama team scored 76 points two weeks ago in an SEC Tournament win over the Lady Vols.

In the last 12 games, Missouri and Texas were the only two teams to score less than 75 points against Caldwell’s club. Six of the 12 opponents have sot 50% or better from the field. In the wins over Kentucky and Alabama, Caldwell’s team had 41 points off turnovers. In the last 10 losses, the Lady Vols only had more points off turnovers than the opponent twice, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Caldwell believes part of the issue is that her team is not all on the same page and that’s been obvious to any observer. And clearly there have been issues surrounding the team as Jeniah Barker didn’t travel to Oklahoma because the didn’t uphold the standard of the program according to Caldwell and leading scorer Talaysia Cooper was benched for the last 16 minutes in the SEC Tournament. Cooper on Thursday said she didn’t know why he was benched. Caldwell didn’t want to revisit the topic.

“It was a coach’s decision,” Caldwell said. “We’re going to move on and I think we’ll get a really good version of her tomorrow.”

The question is what kind of version of the team shows up Friday night. Caldwell blamed herself for not staying true to her style of play down the stretch of the season.

“I think that when you play this way and you play a style that’s different and an aggressive style, you have to be a hundred percent committed to it and you can never have a Plan B. And that’s the one thing I would always tell people is don’t put a Plan B in. Where we messed up is we put in a Plan B. And again we kind of lost ourselves.”

Added Barker, “I think times where, if we get beat in the press, we lose our confidence.”

This time last year, the identity was clear as the Lady Vols pressed their way to the Sweet Sixteen. They scored 101 points against South Florida scoring 36 points off 24 forced turnovers. Against Ohio State, they scored 37 points off 23 turnovers. One of the advantages a year ago was that Caldwell’s style surprised people. It hasn’t this year and it won’t against NC State, who the Lady Vols played to open this season.

So the question for the program making their 44th appearance in the NCAA Tournament is do they get back to plan A in how the play and two, how much does this team want to still be playing.

“I think there’s been a lot of messages we’ve been preaching. I think basketball-wise it’s been effort and it’s been rebounding. And I think general-wise we need to be happy to be here, we need to have some excitement, we need to again appreciate the moment.”

The the later doesn’t happen then the basketball message is falling on deaf ears.