Where the Lady Vols are projected in the latest ESPN Bracketology update

The Tennessee Lady Vols are projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the latest ESPN Bracketology update late Saturday night, a week away from Selection Sunday. The Lady Vols will enter the NCAA Tournament having lost seven straight games and 10 of their last 12.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme in his NCAA Tournament bracket projections has Tennessee as the No. 8 seed in Region 2 Sacramento, facing No. 9 Iowa State in the first round, opposite of No. 1 UCLA and No. 16 California Baptist.

Tennessee (16-16, 8-8 SEC) was the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., but was eliminated Thursday night in a 76-64 loss to No. 11 Alabama.

BartTorvik.com‘s women’s basketball T-Rank has Tennessee ranked No. 23 overall, including No. 19 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 32 in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Lady Vols have lost seven straight games, 10 of last 12

The Lady Vols started the season with 14 wins in their first 17 games, with the run ending with a 60-58 home win over Kentucky on January 22. Since then, Tennessee is just 2-10, including 2-8 in SEC games. The wins came in overtime at Georgia on February 5 and at home against Missouri on February 12.

Tennessee’s worst seed in NCAA Tournament history was a No. 11 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It was also the program’s earliest exit, losing to No. 6 UCLA to end a 19-13 season.

The Lady Vols were a No. 5 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 in Year 1 under Kim Caldwell before being eliminated by Texas in Birmingham.

Tennessee lost in the second round in 2024 as a No. 6 seed and lost in back-to-back Sweet 16 trips as No. 4 seeds in both 2022 and 2023.

A look at Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history

The Lady Vols haven’t been to an Elite Eight since 2015 and 2016, as a No. 2 seed in 2015 in Spokane and as a No. 7 seed in Sioux Falls in 2016.

Tennessee’s last two Final Four trips were also the Lady Vols’ last two national championships, won back-to-back in 2007 and 2008.

Tennessee is the only women’s basketball program that has never missed the NCAA Tournament in its 43-year history. The Lady Vols have won eight national championships and have been to 18 Final Fours in program history.

The Lady Vols also went to the Final Four in 1982, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005. They won national titles in 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997 and 1998, before the back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008.