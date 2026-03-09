Tennessee Lady Vols softball remains unblemished and top ranked

Following an SEC opening weekend sweep of LSU, the Tennessee Lady Vols softball team, now 23-0, remains the number one team in the country according to Softball America.

It was a dramatic weekend in Knoxville for Karen Weekly’s team who rallied from a 4-0 deficit on Saturday and Sunday against the #17 Tigers to remain unblemished on the year.

gabby leach launches the walk-off! pic.twitter.com/G4tHvGxwpQ — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) March 8, 2026

“We talk everyday about the fact that were are zero-zero,” Weekly said. “That’s the last thing we say before we leave the building to come for pre-game. I think they are just hungry to go out and play. I think they are hungry to problem solve. We talk about that a lot, just stay in a problem solving mindset, but dominant everything we do. We get down by four, now we are going to dominate the process of being down four runs. Let’s see what we can do. We are not going to put a period on the end of anything. We are just going to keep fighting.”

After rallying to take the lead on Sunday, LSU tied the score in the 6th inning before Gabby Leach walked it off with a three run home run in the 7th to finish off the week. Leach was terrific leading the Lady Vol bats. Leach went 6 of 10 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI’s over the weekend. As a team Tennessee hit 8 home runs.

The Lady Vols remain remarkably efficient with the bat scoring 168 runs on 191 hits.

In the circle, Tennessee swept the opening weekend with out senior start Karlyn Pickens who remains day to day with an arm strain. Pickens left the midweek game against Belmont is obvious discomfort. Without Pickens, Tennessee shut out LSU on Friday night and managed the weekend with Erin Nuwer, Sage Mardjetko and Maddi Rutan, who had not pitched in a couple of weeks. That trio has 117 strikeouts to 29 walks. In 95.1 innings, they have given up just 36 hits and only 13 earned runs.

Tennessee will be on the road twice this week in the mid-week playing Austin Peay on Tuesday and Lipscomb on Wednesday before traveling to Starkville for the weekend to take on Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are 24-2 on the year. Tennessee will be their first SEC opponent of the season.