Tennessee Lady Vol softball is No. 1 for second straight week

Tennessee softball remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation for a second straight week.

The Lady Vols are 14-0 with six wins against ranked teams and have outscored opponents 113-5 to start the season.

Karen Weekly’s program ascended to the top spot in the four major polls a week ago, ranking No. 1 in the NFCA, D1 Softball, Softball America and USA Softball rankings.

nothing has changed. keep hunting. pic.twitter.com/sGu4hhfQqy — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) February 24, 2026

After the Lady Vols ripped through the Clearwater Invitational in impressive fashion, Karen Weekley’s team handled the spotlight with ease going 4-0 last week giving up just one run.

The Lady Vols ascended to the top a week ago after beating No. 11 Nebraska 4-1, topped No. 23 FAU 8-0 and notching back-to-back top-10 wins. They beat No. 6 UCLA in an 11-0 run-rule win Saturday before beating No. 7 Florida State 9-1.

UT also beat No. 21 Liberty 6-1 on Feb. 6 and No. 5 Oregon 2-0 on Feb. 7 in the NFCA Classic.

Tennessee has dominated in ever facet of the game. on the mound and at the plate in its first 10 games.

On the mound they have allowed 5 runs has allowed four runs through 14 games. The pitching staff has combined for a 0.32 ERA. They have 116 strikeouts and a .112 opponent batting average. Sophomore Erin Nuwer is 6-0, allowing only two hits and six walks in 24 innings. Karlyn Pickens is 4-0, while striking out 42 in 31 innings. Sage Mardjekto is 3-0 with 39 strikeouts in 21.1 innings making the Lady Vols one of the deepest pitching staff’s in the country.

Offensively, they are hitting .340 as a team with 5 hitting over .350. They have hit 20 home runs and have 113 runs scored on 118 hits in 14 games this season.

The Lady Vols are set to make their home debut this weekend as they host the Tennessee Invitational at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Tennessee will play Appalachian State and Penn State on Friday. They play Penn State again and North Carolina Central on Saturday and will close out the event on Sunday with another game against Appalachian State.

SEC play starts at home on Friday, March 6th against LSU.