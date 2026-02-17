Tennessee softball is unanimous No. 1 team for first time in program history
Tennessee softball is the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation for the first time in program history.
The Lady Vols are 10-0 with six wins against ranked teams and have outscored opponents 76-4 to start the season.
Karen Weekly’s program ascended to the top spot in the four major polls following the start, ranking No. 1 in the NFCA, D1 Softball, Softball America and USA Softball rankings. It is the first time Tennessee has been No. 1 in the NFCA poll since Feb. 11, 2014.
The Lady Vols ripped through the Clearwater Invitational in impressive fashion. They beat No. 11 Nebraska 4-1 on Friday, topped No. 23 FAU 8-0 on Saturday before notching back-to-back top-10 wins. They beat No. 6 UCLA in an 11-0 run-rule win Saturday before beating No. 7 Florida State 9-1 in their final game of the tournament Sunday.
UT also beat No. 21 Liberty 6-1 on Feb. 6 and No. 5 Oregon 2-0 on Feb. 7 in the NFCA Classic.
The Lady Vols play in the UAB tournament starting Friday against Missouri State and UAB in a doubleheader.
Tennessee has dominated on the mound and at the plate in its first 10 games.
It has allowed four runs through 10 games, the fewest by a Tennessee pitching staff to start the season since 2005. The pitching staff has combined for a 0.33 ERA with six shutouts, 73 strikeouts and a .121 opponent batting average. Sophomore Erin Nuwer is 5-0, allowing only two hits in and six walks in 20 innings. Karlyn Pickens is 3-0, while striking out 31 in 24.2 innings.
The four runs allowed through 10 games are the fewest by a Tennessee pitching staff to start a season since 2005.