Championship odds set for Tennessee softball in the Women's College World Series

Tennessee softball has the second-worst odds to win the Women’s College World Series, according to odds set by BetMGM. The Lady Vols are +1500 to win the national championship, ahead of only Mississippi State at +5000 in the eight-team field.

Texas Tech is the favorite at +250 despite being the No. 11 national seed. Alabama, the No. 1 seed, is +350 and UCLA is +375. Texas, the No. 2 national seed and Tennessee’s opponent on Thursday, is next at +400, ahead of Nebraska at +500 and Arkansas at +1000.

The Lady Vols (47-10) are the No. 7 national seed and face the Longhorns (46-11) at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The Women’s College World Series schedule

The first game of the day features Texas Tech and Mississippi State at Noon ET on ESPN. The winners from Thursday afternoon’s games will play Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and the losers will matchup Friday at 7 p.m. ET in the double-elimination format.

Thursday’s late games are Alabama vs. UCLA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 followed by Nebraska vs. Arkansas at 9:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN2. The winners will play Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the losers will play Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee advanced to its 10th Women’s College World Series by sweeping Georgia in the Knoxville Super Regional to return to the Women’s College World Series. Texas beat Arizona State 5-0 in Game 3 of the Austin Super Regional on Sunday.

Mississippi State, Arkansas in Women’s College World Series for first time

Mississippi State is not a national seed but is in the Women’s College World Series for the first time — it’s also the first World Series appearance for Arkansas softball — after upsetting No. 3 Oklahoma in the Norman Super Regional. Texas Tech won on the road after beating No. 6 Florida in three games in the Gainesville Super Regional.

Tennessee didn’t play Texas during the regular season or in the SEC Tournament. The Longhorns ended the 2025 season for the Lady Vols in a 2-0 win in the College World Series last June, after taking two of three from Tennessee in Austin during the regular season.

Texas went through Wagner, Wisconsin and Baylor in the Austin Regional after winning the SEC Tournament with wins over Ole Miss, Georgia and Alabama.

Tennessee on Friday became the first team to punch a ticket to the 2026 Women’s College World Series. The Lady Vols are headed to Oklahoma City for the 10th time in program history after completing a two-game sweep of Georgia at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional, winning 3-1 on Thursday and 2-1 on Friday.

Lady Vols in Women’s College World Series for third time in four years

It’s the third trip to the College World Series in the last four years for Tennessee.

The Lady Vols went 2-2 in the College World Series last year, losing to Oklahoma in the opener before wins over Florida and UCLA to stay alive in the double-elimination format. The Lady Vols were eliminated in a 2-0 loss to Texas.

The 2023 College World Series started with a win over Alabama, then a loss to Oklahoma. Tennessee stayed alive with a win over Oklahoma State, then saw its season end in a loss to Florida State.

The Lady Vols have finished as the runner up in the College World Series twice, losing in two games in the championship series to Oklahoma in 2013 and three games to Arizona in 2007.

Tennessee advanced to the Super Regional round after a win over Northern Kentucky and two wins over Virginia in the Knoxville Regional last week. The Lady Vols started this season a perfect 26-0 before losing 1-0 at Mississippi State on March 14.