Lady Vols release new orange Adidas uniforms with Summitt Blue outline

Tennessee women’s basketball and softball unveiled new orange Adidas uniforms on Monday, which feature Summitt Blue outlines on both uniform sets. The Lady Vols, which also revealed new uniforms for volleyball and soccer, announced the new looks with detailed descriptions:

“The orange women’s basketball uniforms feature the Tennessee bold wordmark, a center-collar adidas logo and a Summitt Blue outline on both the top and shorts. Summitt Blue is woven throughout the fabric of the Lady Vol brand.”

“The orange softball uniforms feature the Tennessee script wordmark, outlined in Summitt Blue and a Lady Vol logo on the left sleeve to honor the rich tradition of the brand.”

the finer details pic.twitter.com/ZcfDUaO2Y9 — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) July 6, 2026

a closer look pic.twitter.com/a8AGHpgaQp — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) July 6, 2026

Summitt Blue alternate uniforms are set to be released Wednesday.

The new soccer and volleyball uniforms do not feature Summitt Blue. The orange volleyball jersey is paired with black shorts and the soccer uniform is all orange:

“The orange volleyball uniforms are sleeveless, featuring the Tennessee bold wordmark and a Lady Vol logo on the back neck.”

“The orange soccer uniforms feature the Tennessee bold wordmark and a Lady Vol logo on the back neck.”

it's in the details pic.twitter.com/Y1xggb8g1k — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) July 6, 2026

attention to detail pic.twitter.com/KRPbOJoyV7 — Tennessee Volleyball (@Vol_VBall) July 6, 2026

Tennessee releasing new uniforms all week

Tennessee is spreading the uniform releases over four days, with white uniforms coming Tuesday, Summitt Blue uniforms Wednesday and Dark Mode alternates Thursday. Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday.

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

Tennessee’s move to Adidas was made official in a press release last August. Terms of the deal weren’t reported, but the announcement did include the NIL aspect.

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Tennessee’s in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”