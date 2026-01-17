Tennessee Football lands transfer commitment from DB Tevis Metcalf

Tennessee Football has landed a defensive back out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in Michigan transfer Tevis Metcalf.

Metcalf if the brother of Tennessee transfer T.J. Metcalf who committed earlier this week.

BREAKING: Michigan transfer DB Tevis Metcalf has Committed to Tennessee, he tells @On3



The 5’10 200 DB will have 3 years of eligibility left



Metcalf is a 5-10, 200 pound defensive back from Pinson, Alabama. The Metcalf’s are cousin’s to current NFL receiver D.J. Metcalf.

Tevis played in two games last season for Michigan on defense logging 17 snaps. On special teams, the sophomore played in 12 games logging 60 snaps. He’s expected to have a big role for the Vols in the kicking game.

Like his brother, Tevis signed with Arkansas out of high school and the two transferred to Michigan for the 2025 season. Tevis will have three years of eligibility.

T.J. Metcalf is expected to make a big impact on defense for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

In 2025, his lone season in Ann Arbor, Metcalf recorded a career-best 58 tackles including 37 solo while appearing in every game for Michigan this season. He added four pass breakups and an interception to his total this season. Prior to Michigan, Metcalf spent two seasons at Arkansas, as he signed with the Razorbacks coming out of high school.

He broke out as a sophomore in 2024, finishing the regular season with 57 tackles, 10 pass deflections, one tackle for loss and three interceptions. His three interceptions tied for the league lead in the SEC.