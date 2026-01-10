Tennessee must show in the paint in Gainesville

Tennessee must show in the paint in Gainesvilleby: Brent Hubbs1 hour agoBrent_HubbsRead In AppNov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella (13) and forward Dewayne Brown II (6) react in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game against the Houston Cougars during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn ImagesTennessee basketball is back on the road in SEC as they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida. For the Vols the work in the paint is key