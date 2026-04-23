Tennessee announces new traffic pattern for Neyland Stadium's May events, test for football season

Tennessee has two major events at Neyland Stadium in the month of May with the Luke Combs concert and the Savannah Bananas baseball game.

To help with those events, Tennessee has announced some new traffic patterns as they continue to work with engineering/planning consultant Kimley-Horn out of Nashville, as well as City of Knoxville, Visit Knoxville, TDOT, KPD, UTPD and campus leadership,

Tennessee Deputy Director of Athletics Alicia Longworth was a guest on The Mike Keith Show on Thursday and said the two May events are a great test run for the fall football season.

“Both of the events in May give us a great opportunity to try things out,” Longworth said. “Both are going to be full shows in Neyland. There’s going to be tons of traffic. Giving us a chance to test it with all the different groups. It will gives an opportunity to see how it works and what else we can to do be ready for September when we kickoff.”

The goal is pretty simple — it’s to get traffic moving westbound much faster and much easier.

“Coming down Lake Loudon, two lanes will still be able to go east if they would like to go east, but if you turn right and go west once you get past the railroad bridge you will see it open up to 3 lanes,” Longworth said. “The far left third lane we are going to call the Kingston Pike Express lane because we will not stop it. It will flow all the way up to Kingston Pike. The two right lanes will still have to stop at the different spots where police are directing traffic where we have to get people out of the lots that are on Jacobs Drive and Stephenson.

“Hopefully we are going to get everything west bound moving faster. Some of what we are going to advise our fans as we go into football season is go south to get to Nashville. Maybe get on Alcoa Highway then go to Pellissippi Parkway and then get on I-40. We aren’t quite there with that. For the Luke Combs concert we are going to get every body going west, open up that third lane and hopefully get everybody moving a little faster.”

One of the biggest complaints last fall from fans was the inability to get out of garages as G-10 was reduced to one way out. There were also issues forcing everyone off campus to go east on Neyland Drive before getting on I-40 west with an on ramp that was returned to one lane. Longworth said Tennessee has spent the last seven months or so working on solutions with everyone that is involved with traffic patterns, as well as using the Nashville based consulting firm who did an extensive study of traffic flow for the Oklahoma game.

“We heard our fans,” Longworth said. “Getting on and off campus has become more and more difficult. We are selling out football games consistently which is a credit to our fans, but it’s made traffic getting home more and more difficult. We had a lot of conversations on the campus level along with a lot of KPD and UTPD.

“Credit to Visit Knoxville. They really stepped up and got the whole group together. We knew we needed to make it better. Campus leadership knew we needed to make it better so we have spent the better part of six or seven months here studying everything different we can do and we are ready to test some stuff out for the Luke Combs concert.”