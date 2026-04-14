Tennessee athletics to host public Nike inventory sale on Monday

Tennessee athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale of Nike apparel and athletic gear at the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center on April 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The sale will take place on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside the indoor training facility and will include jerseys, cleats, shoes, helmets — white, orange, black and Smokey grey — gear and other apparel.

Fans can wanting to shop the sale can form a line beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 20 at the corner of Lake Loudon Blvd. And Johnny Majors Drive. Free parking is available in the G3, G4 and G10 parking garages.

Fans cannot bring bags into the sale, but bags will be provided at checkout. The only forms of payment are Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express and all sales are final. There will be no online sales.

Tennessee announced in August that the Vols and Lady Vols are switching from Nike to Adidas as the school’s official apparel provider. The 10-year deal begins in June, ending a 10-year run with Nike.

Tennessee athletics will begin wearing Adidas uniforms in the fall of 2026.

“This marks an important moment for our organization,” John Miller, president of Adidas North America, said in a press release in August, “as we reestablish our partnership with the University of Tennessee who shares our commitment to providing student athletes and fans with best-in-class product and opportunities that not only elevate college athletics, but redefine the future of college sports.”

NIL investment part of Tennessee’s deal with Adidas

Investing in Name, Image and Likeness played a role in Tennessee’s decision to go with Adidas.

“The role of a college athletics sideline partner has changed dramatically in the 11 years since we last partnered with Tennessee Athletics,” said Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, North America. “Adidas is establishing a new standard for investment in NIL with this partnership that will sustain UT’s powerful athletics program as the university continues competing for championships for years to come.”

The announcement also promised “to uphold the rich traditions of the University of Tennessee’s athletic history while bringing new energy and industry-leading resources to the storied UT brand.”

“This partnership provides us with a significant advantage in the ever-evolving landscape of college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “We take pride in our fan base and the competitive edge they offer us. We refuse to partner with someone who does not feel the same way.”

Tennessee’s creative team ‘will retain primary’ uniform design

Tennessee’s creative team, according to the press release, “will remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” with Adidas “will collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”