Tennessee veteran secondary coach Willie Martinez will not coach Vols next season

Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez will not return to Rocky Top for the 2026 season. Martinez, who has a year left on his contract, is not being retained by Josh Heupel and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles sources have confirmed to Volquest.

Knowles, upon arriving at Tennessee on Monday, December 15th, met with the current defensive coaches individually as he and Heupel began working to assemble the defensive staff.

Tennessee will owe Martinez $550,000 over the next 12 months as a part of the buyout of his contract.

Martinez returned to Knoxville for a second time in 2021 when he came with Heupel from UCF where he was Heupel’s assistant head coach and secondary coach. Martinez first stop on Rocky Top was on Butch Jones’ staff from 2013-2016.

Martinez has spent forty years in coaching. Following completion of his playing days at Miami in 1984 where he won a national title in 1983, Martinez became a graduate assistant in 1985 in Coral Gables.

As a coach, Martinez has been a part of 7 conference titles and 25 bowl games counting this years Music City Bowl.

In his two stops as Tennessee, Martinez had a lot of success developing players and helping get to the NFL.

In his first tenure, Martinez saw Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and Justin Coleman all have success in the NFL. Since his return with Heupel, Alontae Taylor, Theo Jackson, Kamal Hadden and Jaylen McCollough all are a part of NFL rosters. Both Jermod McCoy, and Colton Hood are projected as first round players in the upcoming NFL Draft.