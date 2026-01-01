Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard entering the transfer portal

Junior offensive tackle Lance Heard is moving on from the Tennessee football program as he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Heard is coming off his best collegiate season where he totaled 832 snaps at left tackle and produced a Pro Football focus grade of 67.4. to put that into perspective, Heard’s first season in 2024 after transferring in from LSU, the tackle logged 753 snaps with a PFF grade of 44.9.

The junior was Tennessee’s second-best pass-blocker with a PFF grade of 76.6, training only Jesse Perry’s 77.4 of linemen who qualified. Heard allowed one sack on the year in 453 pass-blocking reps. He allowed 17 pressures on the season. Heard allowed two sacks, three quarterback hits and 21 pressures in 2024 while working through several injuries the first half of the campaign.

Tennessee’s left tackle was named Third-Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches this fall and was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Tennessee drilled Kentucky 56-34 with over 500 yards of total offense.

Heard originally signed with LSU in the 2023 cycle as a five-star offensive tackle. He played in all 12 games as a rookie with one start and made the All-SEC Freshmen Team that year after tallying 195 offensive snaps.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound athlete was healthy in 2025 and it showed, but is currently not listed as one of the top-10 offensive tackles on Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board. Still, Heard was a force at left tackle for a Tennessee offense that led the league in scoring at 40.8 points per game.