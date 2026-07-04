Two former Tennessee players make Chicago Bulls Summer League roster

Former Tennessee basketball players Kennedy Chandler and Tobe Awaka made the NBA Summer League roster for the Chicago Bulls.

Chandler was a one-and-done star at point guard for the Vols during the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.

He made his return to the NBA this season, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 11 games for the Utah Jazz in April.

Chandler had not played in the NBA since he appeared in 36 games with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, when he averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in just 7.8 minutes per game.

Awaka spent his first two seasons of college basketball at Tennessee, before transferring to Arizona. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 145 career games over the last four seasons.

He played in 76 games at Arizona over the last two seasons, averaging 8.7 points and 8.4 rebounds. He played in 69 games at Tennessee, averaging 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Your 2026 Summer League Bulls 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/tX2p4LloZZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 4, 2026

Ja’Kobi Gillespie makes NBA Summer League debut with Spurs

Ja’Kobi Gillespie made his NBA Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic on Friday, finishing with 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in an 88-87 loss to the Miami Heat at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The former Tennessee basketball point guard started and played 29 minutes. He was just 3-for-17 from the floor, including 2-for-8 from the 3-point line, but had just one turnover.

The Spurs play the host Warriors on Sunday in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start, then the Lakers on Monday in a 7:30 p.m. ET game. Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr. are also on the Spurs Summer League roster but did not play Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are also in the California Classic, playing in Sacramento on Saturday (3 p.m. ET), Sunday (3 p.m ET) and Monday (10 p.m. ET).

Three Vols selected in last week’s NBA Draft

The Bucks took Tennessee’s Nate Ament at No. 13 overall in the first round of last week’s NBA Draft. The Spurs selected Gillespie in the second round, with the 42nd overall pick. Felix Okpara was also a second-round pick, going to the Washington Wizards at No. 46 overall.

The Salt Lake City Summer League — the Grizzlies, Thunder, Hawks and host Jazz are playing in Utah — will be played July 4-7 and the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will be July 9-19.

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.