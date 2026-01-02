Tennessee reserve LEO Emmanuel Okoye in the transfer portal

Tennessee tight end turned LEO Emmanuel Okoye has entered the transfer portal after three seasons on Rocky Top that saw him record one tackle.

Okoye arrived in Knoxville from the NFL Academy in England as a project at tight end. He red-shirted in 2023. He then moved to defensive end in 2024 where he missed the year with a knee injury he suffered in fall camp.

This season Okoye had one tackle appearing in 8 games mainly on special teams. According to PFF he played 15 defensive snaps in 3 games this year (ETSU, UAB, and New Mexico State).

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to m

any schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.