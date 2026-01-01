Tennessee reserve lineman Bennett Warren to enter NCAA transfer portal  

Tennessee backup offensive tackle Bennett Warren will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it officially opens this weekend, Pete Nakos reported.

Warren appeared in 18 games for Tennessee across two seasons. As a true freshman in 2024, the reserve tackle saw action in five games and earned a redshirt. He appeared in all 13 games for Tennessee in 2025, mostly on special teams.

In total, Warren registered 116 offensive snaps for Tennessee with 76 coming in 2025. The reserve offensive tackle took part in a season-high 41 snaps in the win over East Tennessee State, logged 17 snaps when Tennessee throttled UAB and accounted for 10 snaps played on the offensive line in November’s nonconference win over New Mexico State.

When Lance Heard was forced out of Tennessee’s Third Saturday in October contest at Alabama in October, Warren stepped in for six snaps in a series.

Warren was a former four-star rated prospect for the Class of 2024. He was considered the No. 243 rated player in the cycle by rivals and the No. 11 offensive tackle. Warren was a standout from Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, TX.

Tennessee is set to lose eight players to the portal at this time. Those players include Warren, Brendan Anes, Jamal Wallace, Kellen Lindstrom, Marcus Gorree Jr., Jake Merklinger, Peyton Lewis and Max Anderson.