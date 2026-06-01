How to watch Tennessee softball vs. Texas in Women's College World Series semifinals

Tennessee softball is one win away from the national championship series in the Women’s College World Series and will look to punch that ticket in the semifinals against Texas on Monday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for Noon Eastern Time on ESPN at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The Lady Vols (49-10), the No. 7 seed, would have to lose twice to No. 2 Texas (48-12) on Monday to see their season end in the double-elimination format. Should a second game be required, it would immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The three-game national championship series is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 2 will be Thursday night and Game 3, if necessary, would be played Friday night.

Tennessee opened WCWS with 6-3 win over Texas on Thursday

Tennessee opened the Women’s College World Series with a 6-3 win over Texas on Thursday and a 2-1 win over Texas Tech 2-1 in nine innings on Saturday.

The Longhorns advanced out of the losers bracket with wins over Mississippi State and Nebraska to get a rematch with the Lady Vols.

Texas ended Tennessee’s season in the national semifinals last year, winning 2-0 to advance to the national championship series, where the Longhorns would beat Texas Tech in three games.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Alabama will face No. 11 Texas Tech in Monday night’s semifinals. The Crimson Tide on Saturday night joined Tennessee in the semifinals with a 5-1 win over Nebraska.

Tennessee looking for third trip to championship series

Tennessee is 2-0 in the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013. The Lady Vols are in the semifinals for the eighth time in program history and looking to get back to the championship series for a third time.

Tennessee lost in two games in the championship series to Oklahoma in 2013 and in three games to Arizona in 2007.

The Lady Vols are in the Women’s College World Series for the third time in the last four years.

Last year Tennessee went 2-2 in Oklahoma City, losing to Oklahoma in the opener before wins over Florida and UCLA to stay alive, then the loss to Texas.

The 2023 College World Series started with a win over Alabama, then a loss to Oklahoma. Tennessee stayed alive with a win over Oklahoma State, then saw its season end in a loss to Florida State.