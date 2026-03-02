Tennessee softball remains the No. 1 in the country

Tennessee softball again remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation.

The Lady Vols are now 19-0 with six wins against ranked teams and have outscored opponents 143-10 to start the season.

Karen Weekly’s program ascended to the top spot in the four major polls two ago, ranking No. 1 in the NFCA, D1 Softball, Softball America and USA Softball rankings.

In their home opening weekend, the Lady Vols went 5-0 outscoring their three opponents 30-5 in the Tennessee Invitational

The Lady Vols ascended to the top three weeks ago after beating No. 11 Nebraska 4-1, topped No. 23 FAU 8-0 and notching back-to-back top-10 wins. They beat No. 6 UCLA in an 11-0 run-rule win Saturday before beating No. 7 Florida State 9-1.

UT also beat No. 21 Liberty 6-1 on Feb. 6 and No. 5 Oregon 2-0 on Feb. 7 in the NFCA Classic.

Tennessee has dominated in ever facet of the game — on the mound, at the plate and in the field.

On the mound they have allowed 10 runs in 19 games. The pitching staff has combined for a 0.53 ERA. They have 164 strikeouts and a .107 opponent batting average. Sophomore Erin Nuwer is 8-0, allowing only one run and seven hits in 33 innings. Karlyn Pickens is 6-0, while striking out 66 in 45.1 innings. Sage Mardjekto is 4-0 with 53 strikeouts in 30.1 innings making the Lady Vols one of the deepest pitching staff’s in the country.

Offensively, they are hitting .335 as a team with 3 hitting over .370. They have hit 22 home runs and have 143 runs scored on 155 hits this season.

The Lady Vols set to host Belmont on Tuesday. SEC play starts at home on Friday, March 6th against LSU.