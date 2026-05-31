Tennessee softball's opponent set for Women's College World Series semifinal

Tennessee softball will face Texas in the Women’s College World Series semifinals Monday in a Noon Eastern Time start on ESPN. The Lady Vols need one win to advance to the three-game championship series, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Texas (48-12), the No. 2 national seed, used a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 3-1 win over No. 4 Nebraska (52-8) on Sunday afternoon at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Tennessee (49-10), the No. 7 seed, advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 11 Texas Tech in nine innings on Saturday, following a 6-3 win over Texas on Thursday. Texas stayed alive Friday night with a win over Mississippi State, before eliminating Nebraska.

The Longhorns, who ended Tennessee’s season with a 2-0 win in the semifinals last year, would have to beat the Lady Vols twice on Monday to advance to the national championship series.

The second game, if necessary, would be a 2:30 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

Alabama on other side of Women’s College World Series semifinals

Texas Tech plays No. 8 UCLA on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with the winners advancing to face Alabama in Monday night’s other semifinal.

No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night joined Tennessee in the semifinals with a 5-1 win over Nebraska. The Crimson Tide will face either No. 8 UCLA or Texas Tech on Monday and would also have to lose twice to be eliminated.

Game 1 of the championship series is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 2 will be Thursday and the potential Game 3 would be Friday, with both games also being 8 p.n. ET starts on ESPN.

Tennessee looking for third trip to championship series

Tennessee is 2-0 in the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013. The Lady Vols are in the semifinals for the eighth time in program history and looking to get back to the championship series for a third time.

Tennessee lost in two games in the championship series to Oklahoma in 2013 and in three games to Arizona in 2007.

The Lady Vols are in the Women’s College World Series for the third time in the last four years.

Last year Tennessee went 2-2 in Oklahoma City, losing to Oklahoma in the opener before wins over Florida and UCLA to stay alive in the double-elimination format. The Lady Vols were eliminated in a 2-0 loss to Texas in the semifinals.

The 2023 College World Series started with a win over Alabama, then a loss to Oklahoma. Tennessee stayed alive with a win over Oklahoma State, then saw its season end in a loss to Florida State.