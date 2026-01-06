Tennessee staff checks in on No.1 CB on Tuesday during the NCAA contact period

In the midst of hosting transfer portal visits, the Vols are working to also check on a number of top high school prospects, including top-rated 2027 cornerback Joshua Dobson.

On Tuesday, the Dobson got a visit from Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel and newly hired Cornerbacks Coach Michael Hunter Jr. at his high school.

Dobson is one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class for the Vols, regardless of position, and Tennessee has continued to make him a priority.

Dobson was impressed by Tennessee hiring Jim Knowles in December, and he told Volquest the path of development with defensive backs is something that caught his attention.

“It jumps out in a big way, obviously,” Dobson told Volquest of Knowles success of recruiting and developing high level players from both high school and the transfer portal. “Because my final goal is to get to the next level, and that is one big way I can get there. Coach Knowles knows what he is doing. He is an extremely smart, defensive minded coach. I can’t wait to get up there and meet him in-person.”

Hunter is new to Tennessee’s staff, and he has a track record of working with top defensive backs, like Dobson, as well.

Nickel safety and Jim Thorpe award winner Caleb Downs has been on the fast track to the NFL the moment he stepped foot onto the college football field, but Downs credits Hunter for his help in finding comfort in the nickel spot.

“He helped me be confident in playing man in nickel and in seeing the zones in nickel,” Downs said. “He’s a great teacher from that aspect. I’m sure he will be even better for corners.

“He relates to his players at a high level. He played college ball. He played NFL ball, so he really knows the game. He’s able to articulate that to his players and at the end of the day you know that the person who is coaching you has done it before. They aren’t just telling you stuff that they learned from a book. They have really experienced everything they are trying to teach you. I think that’s what makes him special.”

Dobson is likely to return to Tennessee later this month for a Junior Day visit, and the Vols will look to continue to reiterate how much of a priority that he is to them.



