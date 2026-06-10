Tennessee and Texas to kickoff at noon on ABC or ESPN

Tennessee will host Texas on September 26th for the first time in Knoxville and they will kickoff at noon in what will be the Vols Checker Neyland game.

The Vols have never played the Longhorns in the regular season. The three previous meetings were all in the Cotton Bowl, with Tennessee winning 20-14 on New Year’s Day 1951 and Texas winning 16-0 on New Year’s Day 1953 and 36-13 on New Year’s Day 1969.

Tennessee will enter the 2026 season as one of the most highly regarded teams in college football. The Longhorns return quarterback Arch Manning who is obviously the nephew of Vol legend Peyton Manning.

The Longhorns started the season a year ago ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll and missed the playoff. This could be Steve Sarkisian’s most talented team yet. He told On3 this spring that it was the first time he’s had top-level talent across the board, position by position, on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Arch Manning returns in his second season as the starter. He rebounded nicely after a rough start a year ago and could be the top pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Colin Simmons is one of the country’s top pass-rushers. Cam Coleman (Auburn) was ranked as the top receiver addition in the transfer portal and Rasheem Biles (Pittsburgh) one of the top defenders. Texas’ most important offseason acquisition might have been veteran defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. — Chris Low, On3, SEC Power Rankings.